Adults: Is Hiccup a Real Song? Does Rachel Marsh Sing in Real Life?

The second season of FX’s ‘Adults’ follows yet another chaotic, unhinged series of events in the protagonists’ lives. The previous season left the characters at an exciting turn in their lives. Samir, especially, found himself back together with Carly, this time properly committed to the relationship. The second season begins at a point when the honeymoon phase is over, and he must confront the challenges of a real relationship. While, for the most part, he finds himself to be a good boyfriend, there are times when the choice between speaking the truth and being a good boyfriend is not as simple as it seems. This point is particularly evident when Carly decides to switch careers and releases her song ‘Hiccup.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Song is an Important Landmark in Carly’s Season 2 Plotline

‘Hiccup’ is a song released by Carly in the second season of ‘Adults.’ She makes the song with the dream of pursuing a career in music. The song was created specifically for the show and is sung by Rachel Marsh, who plays Carly. The actress, who is known for her work in ‘Unstable‘ and ‘The Morning Show,’ is not trained in music, and there is nothing to indicate that she had any inclination towards singing. She is better known for her comedic roles and has a strong background in improv comedy due to her association with the Upright Citizens Brigade theatre group. Before she broke into acting, she took on several jobs, ranging from marketing and non-profit to working in the wedding industry and co-owning a coffee shop.

At no point during this time is Marsh known to have indulged any interest in music. Still, she performed the song in ‘Adults’ and used her inexperience as a singer to underscore that Carly is not cut out to be a pop star. In fact, when she tells Samir and the rest of the group that she has written a K-pop song and wants to be a singer, they are shocked and confused. The reason is that ever since Samir and Carly got together, she has seemed to have just one goal: to pursue dentistry. She is dedicated to passing the exam with flying colors and getting into the college of her choice.

However, like any other adult, she hits an identity crisis when she starts to wonder whether this is what she should be doing with her life. And the person to blame for this is Anton. The group points out to Anton that he is unnecessarily and overly encouraging of people’s delusions. Because he is a warm and friendly person, people seem to take him more seriously than they should. This has led to all sorts of problems in their lives, like the waitress at Vladi’s restaurant getting a huge tattoo on her thigh after she got Anton’s approval. Sadly, he doesn’t even remember he did that. He seems to have done a similar thing with Carly.

When she expressed a minor doubt about her current career path and shared her wish to be a singer, he absentmindedly encouraged her to pursue it. This leads her to flip so much that she ends up pouring her college money into making her song, ‘Hiccup,’ and promoting it. Still, everyone around her can see she’s not good at it, and Samir is caught between telling her she is bad and being a supportive boyfriend. The unpolished lyrics and the raw vocals of the song are enough to prove that Carly doesn’t have a talent for music. Eventually, she realizes this, too. The song, however, remains online, and later, as Paul Baker listens to it, it turns out to

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