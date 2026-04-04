How to Join the Age of Attraction Cast? What is the Application Process?

Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’ is a spirited and unique dating show, as it features multigenerational daters. However, it removes all preconceived notions that come with knowing one’s age from the equation by keeping the number secret until they decide to explore a particular connection. Therefore, it is kind of like ‘Love is Blind‘ but with age, making the deceptively simple question at the center of it be: when it comes to true love and the possibility of forever, does age matter? If you wish to find out the answer firsthand, here’s what you have to do.

The Application Process For Age of Attraction is Relatively Easy

If you’re searching for “the one,” ready to dive headfirst into new adventures in your quest for it, and believe you won’t mind an age difference, then Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’ is for you. That’s because it thrusts a diverse, vibrant group of multigenerational singles from all walks of life into a beautiful nature retreat with nothing but casual activities and deep conversations to occupy their time. The contestants are thus bound to develop feelings over time, which is when the Promise Room comes into play, and then pairs test their bonds in the real world before deciding if they are ready for forever. It’s chaotic, dramatic, and romantic all at once.

Coming to the actual application process for the show, while most Netflix productions have an almost-perpetually open casting call on the Netflix Reality website, this one is different. It has a website of its own – ageofattractioncasting.com – where any US citizen or legal resident can register and then fill out a more detailed form to hopefully join the series. However, there are some eligibility criteria you need to be aware of before starting the process because you would be rejected without a second look if you miss even a single one of them.

These criteria include being at least 18 years old at the time of application, being a legal US citizen/resident, being open to background checks, and being willing to travel to various locations for filming. It’s imperative to note that while registration is open to anyone over the legal age, casting directors are only looking for those between 22 and 60 for future seasons to avoid controversy and other issues. All you have to do then is enter your full name, cell phone number, e-mail address, and password before agreeing to the Terms of Use, plus further stipulations to complete your registration.

Once you have done that, you can log in and begin your real application, which will likely require you to provide recent photographs and a short video that showcases who you really are. Along with that, you might be asked to give your social media handles, be expected to answer specific questions about why you want to/deserve to be on the show, and a few more similar debriefs. It’s honestly a rather straightforward process that shouldn’t take you more than a few hours to complete, even with the possible introspective line of queries and the video requirement.

While the process might seem daunting once you begin, we would advise against overthinking what will make you stand out and suggest you just be yourself because that’s where true beauty lies. Although do be careful not to add filters or background music to your media files, as it might distract the casting director from you. Remember, all fan-favorite reality stars over the past few years have been unapologetically themselves at every turn.

When you’re done with your application, there will likely be a while before you hear anything about whether you have been selected for further casting rounds/interviews or not. After all, the casting directors have to go through tens of thousands of applications before they can even begin going through their shortlisted pile and contacting those to navigate the next steps. You will likely be contacted no matter the case, and you can take things from there.

Read More: How to Join Big Brother Cast? What is the Application Process?