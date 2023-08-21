Ahn Bo-hyun’s Gold Spoon Has Begun Filming

The filming of Ahn Bo-hyun-starrer criminal romance Korean drama ‘Gold Spoon’ has started. Directed by Oh Choong-hwan, the series revolves around Jin Yi-soo, the third-generation heir of a chaebol empire, who collaborates with the police to help find wanted criminals. He has had everything in his life thanks to his successful family business but due to an unforeseen incident, he joins the Kangha Police Station’s violent investigating unit that arrests thieves, only to be caught in a web of corrupt criminals in bed with government agencies.

Bohyun spotted filming chaebol x detective omgg finally 144 pic of him 😭 his hair thooo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O03UDDXpGf — gie | seoha 🤞 (@yoonthoria) August 20, 2023

Written for the screen by Kim Ba Da (‘My Name’), the drama series has Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun, and Kang Sang-jun in lead roles. The filming locations of the show have not been revealed. The creators have not commented on the show’s other working titles, ‘Chaebol X Detective’ or ‘Golden Spoon’ but for the present, they are going with ‘Gold Spoon’. Park Ji-hyun (‘Reborn Rich’) is playing the role of Lee Kang-hyun, a seasoned detective, known for her unwavering passion and impressive investigative skills.

Ahn Bo-hyun (Yumi’s Cells,’ ‘My Name’), who plays the role of Jin Yi-soo, is a former model who began his acting career in 2014 with several films and dramas. A recipient of the Greatness Grant in the Entertainer’s category at the 2022 APAN Star Grants, he is one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea. His other well-known shows include ‘Itaewon Class,’ ‘Descendants of the Sun,’ ‘Wednesday 3:30 PM,’ ‘Her Private Life,’ and ‘Military Detective Doberman’. On August 3, Ahn Bo-hyun’s relationship with Jisoo, a member of the band Blackpink, was confirmed by his agency, FN Entertainment. His latest romance-fantasy drama ‘See You in My 19th Life,’ with co-star Im Yoon-ah of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation, hit floors earlier in 2023.

In August, the actor got into a bit of a controversy as one of the behind-the-scenes videos of his drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’ surfaced. Ahn Bo-hyun is seen rehearsing his lines as one of the staff members is seen holding the script for him in one hand. While some viewers expressed their displeasure stating that he should have held it himself, others asked to not judge the actor too hastily and without context.

Meanwhile, ‘Gold Spoon’ director Oh Choong-hwan (‘Big Mouth,’ ‘Hotel Del Luna,’ ‘While You Were Sleeping’) has his hands full as he is working on two other TV series, ‘Diva of the Deserted Island’ and ‘Castaway Diva’. SBS’s ‘Gold Spoon’ has been reported to be aired in the second half of 2023, but no date has been revealed yet.

Read More: Best K-Dramas of 2021