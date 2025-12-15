Aiden Ross: Where is The Voice Finalist Now?

NBC’s ‘The Voice’ has long reshaped the landscape of musical reality television by prioritizing raw talent and artistry, and Season 28 continued that tradition. The season featured a deep pool of deserving contenders, but one standout was Aiden Ross. Despite his young age, his musical ability was striking enough to earn a rare four-chair turn during the Blind Auditions. From that moment on, his journey gathered momentum as he consistently impressed with confidence and maturity beyond his years, leaving a lasting impression on both coaches and viewers alike.

Aiden Ross Was a Top Contender of Niall Horan’s Team

Aiden Ross’s journey first captured national attention during the Blind Auditions, where his emotionally charged performance of Adele’s “Love in the Dark” earned him a rare four-chair turn. Ultimately, he chose to join Team Niall Horan, a decision that aligned well with his introspective style and vocal sensitivity. In the Battles round, Ross was paired with Ava Nat for a duet of “What a Time” by Julia Michaels featuring Niall Horan. The performance stood out for its balance and connection, as the two delivered a cohesive and heartfelt rendition. Their chemistry onstage played a key role in Ross advancing to the next round.

The Knockouts provided another opportunity for him to show the breadth of his skillset. Performing Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over,” Ross impressed the coaches with his control and his ability to convey depth without over-singing, which secured him a place in the next phase of the competition. During the Playoffs, Ross delivered Damien Rice’s “The Blower’s Daughter,” a performance marked by raw feeling and carefully built intensity. Niall Horan ultimately chose to save him and it sent Ross into the finale as one of the season’s strongest contenders.

Aiden Ross is Keeping Up With His Engineering Education Today

Aiden Ross is currently balancing his growing music career with his academic life at Texas A&M University, where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering in Engineering/Industrial Management as part of the Class of 2028. Since enrolling in 2025, he has remained actively involved on campus, joining student organizations such as Freshman Aspiring and Developing in Excellence (FADE) and the Professional Association of Industrial Distribution (PAID). He is also a member of Hardchord Dynamics, Texas A&M’s a cappella group.

This connection helped him earn strong support from the Aggie community during and after his run on the season. Alongside his studies, Ross continues to build his identity as a singer and songwriter. In September 2025, he released his original single “Everything and More,” marking his first official step into releasing his own music. Two months later, in November 2025, he shared another original song titled “Pavement” on social media, and he could be releasing it as a song sometime soon. Ross maintains an active presence online, with a dedicated website and a steadily growing social media following that includes roughly 50,000 followers on Instagram alone.

His platforms are used to share music, songwriting clips, and moments from daily life, including appearances by his dog, Bitsy, who has become a familiar part of his online persona. He also traveled across Europe in the summer of 2024, and it shows his own curiosity and desire to see and learn from the world as much as possible. As of now, Ross continues to move forward as both a student and an emerging artist and is strongly expanding his reach as well.

Read More: Savannah Louie: Where is Survivor 49 Contestant Now?