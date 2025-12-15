Jazz McKenzie: Where is The Voice Finalist Now?

NBC’s ‘The Voice’ carries a long-standing reputation as one of the most influential music competition platforms, and earning a spot on the show is an achievement in itself. In season 28, Jazz McKenzie made her mark with a string of confident, memorable performances that quickly set her apart. Her journey gained early momentum when she secured a coveted four-chair turn during the Blind Auditions. From that point forward, Jazz continued to progress through the competition by consistently demonstrating her artistry in each round.

Jazz McKenzie Gave Strong Performances Back to Back

Jazz McKenzie’s run on the season began with a statement-making Blind Audition that immediately established her as a serious contender. She chose Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, delivering a controlled yet forceful performance that showed both restraint and vocal authority. Reba McEntire turned first, but it was Michael Bublé who ultimately secured McKenzie for his team after blocking Snoop Dogg. In the Battles, McKenzie was paired with Trinity for a duet of Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity.” Rather than getting lost in the groove-heavy arrangement, she held her own while still shaping the performance with confidence.

Her Knockout round proved to be a turning point. Taking on Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’,” McKenzie showcased a broader emotional range, pairing warmth with vocal power. Against Teo Ramdel, she stood out and earned strong praise from the coaches for both her range and her ability to command the stage without over-singing. By the semifinals, McKenzie had built clear momentum. Her gospel-leaning interpretation of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” brought a new dimension to the classic. The performance drew an especially strong reaction from Bublé, who described feeling goosebumps. With that, McKenzie secured her place in the finals as one of the season’s most consistent and compelling performers.

Jazz McKenzie is the Lead Singer in a Cover Band Today

Since stepping into the spotlight on the season, Jazz McKenzie’s career has accelerated, but her relationship with music began long before national television. She has often shared that singing runs deep in her family. Her mother was a gifted vocalist who never pursued music professionally while raising a family, and her grandmother also loved to sing. Growing up, Jazz performed regularly in church, where she first learned storytelling through music. Her path became more intentional during her time at Alabama A&M University. There, she joined the university’s Gospel Choir and became a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, experiences that helped sharpen her vocal skills and, more importantly, build confidence on stage.

Still, music remained a side pursuit for several years. In 2018, she formally began her professional journey with R&B Vibes, opening for artists such as James Fortune, Chrisette Michele, and Doug E. Fresh. Those early opportunities exposed her to larger audiences while she continued balancing music with other commitments. By May 2025, Jazz took another major step, joining The Black Beat Band as a lead singer. The cover band, which is known for R&B, soul, and pop, quickly became a fixture at weddings and live events, allowing her to perform consistently and refine her versatility.

That same year, she appeared on the ‘Sounds of the Valley’ podcast and spoke about her evolving career just before her breakthrough on ‘The Voice.’ Following the show, her visibility has surged. Jazz became a surprise guest performer at the 4 Phases of R&B event in November 2025 and took the stage at VBC Mars Music Hall in Huntsville during the 2025 holiday season. Backed by strong support from the AT&T Gulf States family, she has also appeared on local talk shows like Day to Day with Mariah. What was once a side passion is now her full focus, as Jazz continues shaping the next chapter of her music career.

Jazz McKenzie’s Family Has Been Her Biggest Support System

Family continues to be the steadiness of Jazz McKenzie’s life as her career gains traction. She has consistently spoken about how deeply rooted her drive comes from home, especially from her mother, Brenda McKenzie. Watching her mother balance responsibility, sacrifice, and unrealized musical ambitions shaped Jazz’s own determination to pursue music seriously and without hesitation. Equally important has been the support of her father, Teddy McKenzie, who has stood beside her as a quiet but constant source of encouragement. Together, her parents created an environment where belief came before achievement, allowing Jazz to take risks knowing she was supported regardless of outcome.

Beyond them, Jazz remains closely connected to her extended family. Her siblings, along with her nieces and nephews, are a significant part of her everyday life and serve as an emotional anchor amid the demands of performance and travel. She has often described them as her motivation and her reminder of what truly matters. The Birmingham, Alabama, resident celebrated her 31st birthday in May 2025 at a moment when her personal and professional paths felt rising. With gratitude for where she comes from and optimism for what lies ahead, she has embraced the year with excitement for the opportunities unfolding in front of her.

Read More: Sophi Balerdi: Where is Survivor 49 Contestant Now?