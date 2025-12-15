Aubrey Nicole: Where is The Voice Finalist Now?

Music reality television competitions are designed to test far more than just vocal ability. Contestants are challenged on stage presence, delivery, and their capacity to grow under pressure while performing in front of massive audiences. Among these platforms, NBC’s ‘The Voice’ has become one of the most influential and is known for spotlighting raw talent and artistic development rather than image alone. In Season 28, young contestant Aubrey Nicole stood out immediately. She stunned both coaches and viewers with her musical maturity and an instinctive understanding of performance that belied her age.

Aubrey Nicole Was a Strong Contender From Team Reba

Aubrey Nicole, a 20-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress from Littlestown, Pennsylvania, made a noteworthy run on the season. During the Blind Auditions, she delivered an emotional excerpt of Cam’s “Burning House.” The restraint and vulnerability in her performance earned her a one-chair turn from Reba McEntire, placing her on Team Reba. As the competition progressed into the Battles, Aubrey was paired against Cori Kennedy. Although she did not win the battle outright, Reba chose to save her, signaling strong confidence in Aubrey’s potential and growth within the competition. That decision proved significant as Aubrey continued to refine her performances in the subsequent rounds.

In the Knockouts, Aubrey took on Martina McBride’s “I’m Gonna Love You Through It.” Her performance reinforced her reputation as a singer capable of handling emotionally driven material. Her most defining moment came during the Playoffs, where she performed “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles. Reba ultimately selected Aubrey to move forward, securing her place in the finale. By the end of the season, Aubrey Nicole had proven herself to be a consistent and emotionally grounded performer who grew with each round and earned her finalist position through progression.

Aubrey Nicole is Making the Best Use of Her Time at Belmont University Today

Aubrey graduated in 2023 from Delone Catholic High School, where her interest in music developed through school theatre productions, singing at Mass, and regular involvement in church performances. These early experiences helped her gain confidence on stage and shaped her decision to pursue music professionally. Later in 2023, Aubrey enrolled at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. She is part of the Class of 2027 and is currently studying through the Belmont Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, where she is learning both the creative and industry-facing sides of a music career while continuing her vocal training.

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Aubrey steadily expanded her live performance résumé. She appeared at community and regional events, including Vet Fest in September 2025, an event dedicated to honoring veterans through music and public programming. That same month, she attended the R.O.P.E. Awards, which recognize emerging talent and achievements within Christian and independent music circles. In October 2025, she performed at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, a well-known venue for developing artists and seasoned musicians alike.

Her live work continued into December 2025 with a show at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, marking a return to her home region for a formal concert setting. Alongside covers, Aubrey has also focused on original music, including her song “Send Me A Sign,” which she co-wrote with Ella Kat. She is also an actress and has been cast in six episodes of ‘Rosemary Street.’ In parallel, Aubrey maintains an active presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares weekly covers, original snippets, and behind-the-scenes content. Through consistent posting and live performances, she continues to grow her audience while balancing her academic commitments and long-term artistic goals.

Aubrey Nicole Credits Her Parents For Her Success

Family has always been central to Aubrey Nicole’s life and career, and she consistently credits her parents, Kelly Beacham and Mike Dittmar, for the sacrifices they made to give her opportunities and support. From early lessons to travel and performance commitments, Aubrey has often spoken about how their encouragement allowed her to pursue music seriously when she was still very young. In May 2025, Aubrey celebrated Mother’s Day by taking her mother to see Chris Stapleton in concert, turning the experience into a shared celebration of music they both love. At home, that sense of normalcy is rounded out by the family cat, Banko, who frequently makes appearances in her everyday life and social media moments.

Beyond music and family, Aubrey has also shown a growing commitment to philanthropy. She participated in An Acoustic Evening for Autism, a benefit program supporting the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center TRIAD. The event highlighted her willingness to use her platform to contribute to causes centered on education, inclusion, and community support. As Aubrey continues to climb the ladder, these family ties and charitable efforts remain a foundation and shape both who she is as an artist and the values she carries forward.

