Ralph Edwards: Where is The Voice Finalist Now?

NBC’s ‘The Voice’ has long been a powerful platform for aspiring musicians and offers them national exposure, professional mentorship, and opportunities that often transform careers. Over the years, the show has helped countless artists gain confidence and a foothold in the music industry, whether or not they ultimately win. In Season 28, Ralph Edwards emerged as one of the standout contestants. Hailing from Fresno, California, he made the most of the opportunity, consistently delivering strong performances that resonated with audiences and coaches alike. He earned a well-deserved spot at the finals and was grateful to have come this far.

Ralph Edwards Got the Rare Four-Chair Turn After His Audition

Ralph Edwards finally broke through during the Blind Auditions of the season with a performance that immediately set him apart. His rendition of “Lights” earned a rare four-chair turn, a moment that carried extra weight given that he had auditioned for the show eleven times since the age of 17. That history of near-misses made his success feel hard-won rather than sudden. He chose to join Team Snoop and under the guidance of Snoop Dogg, Edwards leaned into emotional depth and vocal control.

As the competition progressed, Edwards focused on controlled vocals and restraint rather than showmanship. That approach was most evident during the Playoffs, where he performed Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You.” The performance emphasized emotional clarity and technical consistency and earned him advancement into the live shows. Edwards performed Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” a deliberate choice that highlighted tone and phrasing rather than range. The performance helped him reach the finals and he secured his place as one of the season’s strongest vocalists.

Ralph Edwards is Continuing as the Lead Singer of His Band Today

Ralph Edwards has remained rooted in Fresno, California, while expanding his musical reach. His connection to music began early as he was a part of the school choir for most of the time, but for a time, his future appeared headed elsewhere. In college, Edwards was a track-and-field athlete, committed to athletics until the loss of his grandfather became a turning point. That personal loss pushed him to fully pursue music, not as a side interest, but as a career. In 2023, Edwards founded Vibe Check, an R&B-forward band.

The group, featuring Ralph on lead vocals alongside Gene on drums, Quetzal on bass, Fernando on guitar, and Marco on keys, quickly developed a reputation for tight musicianship and versatility. Combining R&B, pop, funk, reggae, and rock, Vibe Check built momentum through consistent local performances, becoming a familiar name at venues such as BarrelHouse Fresno and Visalia, Lucy’s Lounge, Beyond the Wine, and the Howlin’ Wolf. Their rise continued through high-profile appearances, including Tequila Fest 2023, which featured artists like T.I., Lil Jon, and Rick Ross, as well as collaborations with Ginuwine’s band.

In October 2025, Vibe Check opened for Nivea, Lloyd, and Mario at R&B Night Out during the Big Fresno Fair. Alongside live shows, Edwards has used his Voice journey to speak openly about persistence and reinvention, including an appearance on The Sip & Talk Interview Show in December 2025. With promotions underway for Vibe Check’s Valentine’s event through Brad Jaurique Promotions, Edwards continues moving forward.

Ralph Edwards is Excited About Starting a New Life With His Fiancée

Not long after advancing past the auditions, Ralph Edwards proposed on camera to his longtime girlfriend, Crystina Ciula. Edwards shared that over the five years they have been together, Crystina has been his constant and his anchor through uncertainty, setbacks, and the long road it took to finally reach the stage. He credited her with standing by him through personal loss and the pressure that came with national exposure. With the proposal behind them, Edwards has spoken about his excitement for the future, including wedding plans and the chance to begin this new chapter alongside someone who has supported him from the very start.

