Aileen Wuornos’ Death: How Did She Die? What Were Her Last Words?

Patty Jenkins’s directorial debut ‘Monster’ is a 2003 biographical crime drama starring Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute who kills some of her male clients. Theron won an Oscar for this role, which is based on the real-life serial killer of the same name. In the 90s, Aileen was convicted of killing 7 men by shooting them at point-blank range. A part of her tale has since also been underscored in Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.’

Aileen Wuornos’ Early Life Was Troubled, Full of Pain and Trauma

Aileen Wuornos always claimed she killed her first victim, 51-year-old Richard Charles Mallory, as an act of self-defense. He was a convicted rapist, and she alleged that he beat and sodomized her under the guise of consensual sexual acts. This happened in 1989, but in the next year, she would go on to kill 6 more men in Florida. She stated that the murders were committed solely for self-defense and that they had either raped her or attempted to do so.

At Aileen’s trial, experts stated that she suffered deeply due to a traumatic upbringing and subsequent life conditions. Her childhood was reportedly riddled with abuse. She never met her biological father, as he was incarcerated for sex crimes against children before she was born. He was also diagnosed with schizophrenia, and he later died by suicide in his jail cell. Moreover, according to records, her mother abandoned her and her brother when she was merely 4-years-old, and their grandparents took them in. However, as per reports, this was only the beginning of her problems.

Aileen claimed both her grandparents were alcoholics, and alleged that her grandfather also used to beat her and engage in sexual acts with her when she was just a child. She stated she also had a sexual relationship with her brother. By the time she was 11, she was reportedly trading sexual favors for beer, cigarettes, and money. In 1971, at age 15, she gave birth to a child she once said could have been conceived from a rape. She also claimed she was forced to give the baby up for adoption before being thrown out by her grandparents. Her brother died at age 21, and her grandfather also died by suicide, which she claimed hurt her because she never got closure about what they allegedly did to her.

Aileen Wuornos Was Convicted, Sentenced, and Executed as a Serial Killer

Experts at Aileen’s trial testified that the serial killer suffered from borderline personality disorder, with psychologists also stating that she exhibited signs of brain damage. Her defense team thus argued that the inconsistencies in her stories about the victims and the homicides stemmed from her disorder, not because she was actually lying. However, the jury determined that while Aileen had mental health issues, they did not excuse her actions. Therefore, the former sex worker was convicted on six counts of first-degree murder, for which she was given the death penalty. She was also accused of a 7th murder, but because the victim’s remains were never found, she was never even charged with it.

Aileen was subsequently held at the maximum-security Broward Correctional Institution, but was then transferred to the close/maximum-security Florida State Prison. She tried to appeal her verdict several times over the years, but they were all denied until the Supreme Court also upheld the dismissals, and she ran out of options. On September 3, 2002, Governor Jeb Bush granted a stay on her execution to determine if she was competent because, in Florida, capital punishment can only be carried out if the culprit understands their crimes and why they’re being executed in the first place. When psychologists deemed her competent and well-aware of what was happening, the stay order was lifted. Hence, Aileen Wuornos became the second woman in Florida to die by the death penalty. She was executed by lethal injection on October 9, 2002, at the Florida State Prison and declared dead at 9:47 am.

Aileen Wuornos’ Last Words Were Eerie

The last words of people, since time immemorial, have been given great importance. It is often believed that since these are the last words the person will ever utter, they must be true, for there is no incentive for them to lie. Happy, sad, cryptic, or ironic—there is no denying that humans are fascinated by a person’s dying words. This interest is only heightened when a serial killer comes into the picture. Aileen’s last words have definitely left a lasting impression, since they were not only rather odd but also eerie. After all, she even referenced the 1996 science fiction film ‘Independence Day’ in them. They were: “I’d just like to say, I’m sailing with the rock. And I’ll be back, like Independence Day with Jesus, June 6. Like the movie, big mother ship and all. I’ll be back.” We should also mention that while Aileen refused a traditional last meal by only requesting a cup of black coffee, she did ask for the song “Carnival” by Natalie Merchant to be played at her execution/funeral.

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