Aitana Morales Net Worth: How Rich is the Spanish Popstar?

Born on June 27, 1999, Aitana Ocaña Morales (better known mononymously as just Aitana) is a Spanish singer, actress, and songwriter. The only child of Cosme Ocaña and Belén Morales, she was born in Barcelona, but she was primarily raised in nearby Viladecans before moving to Sant Climent de Llobregat at age nine. That’s where she first developed her passion for music, resulting in her sharing not just cover versions of some of her favorite songs on YouTube but also her originals. She had no idea at the time that this would propel her career to such an extent that she would one day have her own original Netflix show, ‘Aitana: Metamorphosis.’

How Did Aitana Morales Earn Her Money?

While Aitana Morales stepped into the public light at the age of 15 all by herself by establishing a presence on YouTube, it was in 2017 that she first gained national recognition. After all, that’s when she had decided to participate in the reality talent competition ‘Operación Triunfo’ to show off her singing skills, only to place as the runner-up of the entire show. While competing, she had recorded a song called “Lo Malo” with a fellow contestant, and it debuted at number 1 in her nation, soon resulting in her getting a record deal with Universal Music.

Aitana’s debut single, “Teléfono,” came out in June 2018 while she was already on a co-headlining tour with her former competitors, and it truly broke records with its commercial success. This resulted in her launching her debut six-song EP soon after, in November, and the other songs on her did wonders too. In fact, her second single, “Vas a Quedarte,” was even nominated for Best Spanish Song at the 2019 LOS40 Music Awards. That’s when she began spreading her wings and decided to venture further into the entertainment industry to keep her momentum going.

Aitana released an illustrated book, became an ambassador for the Spanish clothing brand Stradivarius, did a Coca-Cola campaign, and even started acting and making guest appearances on shows. It thus comes as no surprise she was soon dubbed the “Spanish Princess of Pop,” especially after she was nominated as Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards. Her debut studio album, ‘Spoiler’ (2019), did so well that she even received a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album the subsequent year, and her sophomore album, ’11 Razones’ (2020), continued to ride that success.

It was in 2021 that Aitana really began dabbling into acting, starring as aspiring singer Candela in the Disney+ musical romantic drama ‘La Última.’ She continued with her music projects throughout this, releasing a feminist anthem, trying electropop, and much more, but she was also acting. As if that’s not enough, she also took up coaching on ‘La Voz Kids’ (‘The Voice Kids’) in 2022 and 2023, collaborated with several global brands to really turn her presence from national to international, and even released three fragrances, Aitana, Be Magnetic, and Aitana 1999. She has actually since relocated to Miami, from where she hopes to go even further with her dreams.

Aitana Morales’ Net Worth

Although Aitana is merely 25 years old at the moment, she has accomplished great things, so of course, it goes without saying that her net worth depicts that. While she has never revealed her income or profits in any way, shape, or form, we can only imagine she has earned incredibly well and consistancly ever since she first broke out. We say so because her success has only gone higher since then, and it’s evident in not just the numbers but also her public presence as well as brand collaborations. From releasing limited edition products with local Spanish companies to having her own clothing line with Puma and from having a limited edition meal at McDonald’s to becoming an ambassador for French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, she has done it all.

Therefore, even though we can’t give exact figures of Aitana’s earnings each month since she has chosen to keep them private, it goes without saying she is doing incredibly well for herself. Her music is obviously a big part of this, with her latest album being ‘Alpha’ (2023), but so are her national as well as international tours, acting stints, public appearances, and three fragrances. So, upon taking into account all her possible earnings with her likely assets, investments, returns, liabilities, and social media standing, we estimate her net worth to be around $10 million. After all, the two-time Latin Grammy Awards nominee is also the winner of two Premios Odeón Awards, five LOS40 Music Awards, an MTV Europe Music Award, and a Kids’ Choice Award, among many others.

