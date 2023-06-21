Ajla Tomljanović Net Worth: How Rich is the Tennis Player?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Ajla Tomljanović is one of the most headstrong and talented professional tennis players to have risen into the limelight in recent years. That’s why even Netflix didn’t hesitate to feature her in their documentary series ‘Break Point’ to give us a deeper insight into not just her professional court game but also her personal aspirations. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about this athlete’s incredible background, her career trajectory, as well as her overall current net worth, we have got the necessary details for you.

How Did Ajla Tomljanović Earn Her Money?

Although born in Croatia to Bosniak mother Emina and Croatian father Ratko Tomljanović, Ajla eventually ended up in Brisbane, Australia, to be closer to a cousin’s family for more opportunities. The truth is she was merely 6 when she first picked up a racket and fell utterly in love with the sport, unaware she’d be able to find herself in Florida at the young age of 13 for higher-level training. However, by the time late 2014 rolled around, the then-21-year-old had permanently relocated to the land down under while continuing to train/play, meaning her representation re-settled too.

We say “re-settled” because Ajla had begun competing under the banner of her homeland Croatia as early as 2007-2008, only to formally turn pro with the help of her loved ones at 16 in 2009. In fact, in this period, she’d participated in several International Tennis Federation (ITF) events and had even won the 2009 Australian Open junior girls’ doubles title alongside Christina McHale. Therefore she was able to make her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2010, which helped her reach every tournament in the ensuing years as well as break into the top 50 ranking in 2014.

Thus, it comes as no surprise this eventful year led to an even more dramatic 2015, primarily as Ajla landed wildcard entries as an Australian resident and then followed them up with pure game. She actually made it into the Rounds of every Grand Slam event before reaching her first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) final at the Thailand Open, yet she still ended the year ranked 66. Then came her traumatic early 2016 shoulder injury that ruled her out for the entire season, just for her to return more vibrant and stronger than ever before precisely a year later in February 2017.

The fact Ajla was able to obtain her Australian citizenship in 2018 further sparked her performance, resulting in her reaching another two WTA Tour finals — but alas, she sadly lost them both. Nevertheless, she continued with this momentum in 2019 and hence landed another final, yet it wasn’t enough despite the fact it helped her secure a career-high ranking of 39 in early Spring. Then came a rollercoaster year due to the covid-19 pandemic, only for the young player to learn from it prior to doing wonders in both 2021 as well as 2022 by getting to a total of 3 Grand Slam quarterfinals.

What is Ajla Tomljanović’s Net Worth?

Despite the fact Ajla is on hiatus as of writing owing to a lingering knee injury, she ranked at a career-high of World #32 on April 3, 2023, thanks to her consistency the previous season. This, along with Netflix’s ‘Before Point,’ has thus obviously opened a lot of doors for her in terms of brand partnerships and collaborations, indicating the Croatian-Australian is doing really well for herself at the moment.

As for Ajla’s precise earnings, since a first-round win itself on WTA Tour events ostensibly guarantees a player $100,000, it appears as if she has earned over $4.5 to $5 million in prize money alone throughout her career. Then, with her additional income from sponsorships, collaborations, and other aspects, combined with her assets as well as expenses, from what we can tell, the reported Boca Raton, Florida, resident currently has a net worth of around $6 million.

