Are Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna Still Married?

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna were considered an “it” couple in India in the last few years owing to the way they seemed to continuously support one another. The way they spoke of each other in interviews and claimed their partner was their biggest source of information kept our belief in love alive, especially in a world where nonchalance is the norm. Therefore, of course, Akanksha Chamola’s announcement about their separation during the debut episode of Netflix’s ‘Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,’ left the entire nation rather shaken.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna Were Not on the Same Page About Children

While it’s unclear precisely when Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna first began dating or became official, we do know they tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony in 2016. They subsequently settled down in Mumbai, where they seemed to unwaveringly support one another’s careers. While he was there for her as she spread her wings across social media as a dancer and the entertainment industry as an actress, she stood by him through his many stints on serials and reality shows. Wheather it be ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ or ‘Bigg Boss’ season 19 (India’s version of ‘Bigg Brother’), they seemed to be making things work perfectly between them.

Gaurav did share some concerns about his marriage while on ‘Bigg Boss,’ sharing with a friend that while he wanted to become a father, Akanksha wasn’t ready for it. “Her thinking is also absolutely right,” he said on the show in the summer of 2025. “If I am working the whole day and she also gets work, then who will take care of the child? We don’t want someone else to take care of our child. When I expressed my wish, she explained her side to me, and I understood her point.” When Akanksha got to step into the house to surprise her husband at one point, their care and love for one another were evident, making fans root for them even more before Gaurav was crowned the winner.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna After Nearly a Decade of Marriage

It turns out that while Gaurav was shooting for ‘Bigg Boss,’ his and Akanksha’s marriage was already on the rocks. She shared the same on ‘Lock Upp,’ revealing that she and her husband have been living separately for a year and have now decided to move forward with a divorce. She never explicitly gave a reason behind their split, but she did make it clear that “it was a mutual decision… Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other. So, there’s no bad blood between us.” She essentially indicated that while they still hold a lot of care, love, and respect for one another, they are just not in love because their visions of the future are not the same.

Akanksha further revealed that their families suggested they try living separately first, hoping they would recognize how much they need one another and recognize each other’s importance. However, that never really happened; instead, it made them both even more sure about the fact that they are at different stages of life and want different things from their future. “Gaurav’s parents and my parents told us to stay separately for some time,” she stated. “…Everyone thought that since we were talking, appearing together on social media, and supporting each other at events, we would get back together. But we are not getting that couple-like feeling anymore.”

Therefore, today, it appears as if Akanksha and Gaurav are focusing on going through their divorce as amicably as possible. The rising influencer turned actress, and the veteran television actor have never once publicly been against one another or aired the details of their issues, so it’s clear they want to do things the right way. They have been separated since before the summer of 2025, and they have appeared together at events as late as spring 2026, so it seems they are determined to remember their marriage for the good years and the support. Honestly, with the level of grace they have both handled their personal issues, we wish them both nothing but the best for their respective futures.

Read More: Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa Cast: Where Are They Now?