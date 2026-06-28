Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa Cast: Where Are They Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’ being the second installment of the captive reality television franchise created by veteran Indian producer Ektaa Kapoor, we get drama galore. After all, it revolves around a group of diverse local celebrities and online content creators as they spend 6 weeks cut off from the outside world in a high-pressure prison-like environment. They survive by completing challenges or sharing their deepest truths, aiming to not only gain power within the facility but also change the public’s negative perception of them along the way.

Sunita Ahuja is Balancing a Career, a Marriage, and Motherhood

Although primarily known in her homeland as the wife of actor Govinda, especially with them having been married since 1987 despite several rumors, Sunita Ahuja is much more. She is the mother of their two now-adult children – Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja – a public personality in her own right, a rising film producer, and a content creator with no filter. In fact, over the past few years, she has been behind ‘Uljhan: The Topper Blues’ (2021), ‘Visa’ (2023), and ‘Lafanga’ (2023), all the while also often guest-starring in various reality shows, podcasts, and more. The 59-year-old proud family woman also shares a lot of vlogs as well as collaboration work with brands and fellow creators alike online, focusing on establishing a name for herself across Instagram and YouTube.

Pamala Serena is the Personification of Beauty and Entertainment

While England-born, Dubai-based Pamala Serena has faced more than her fair share of personal challenges in life, she has never let it hinder her from pursuing her dreams. She worked hard to earn a Psychology degree from University College London before also attending the London School of Film Production to dive headfirst into her passion for entertainment. It’s thus no surprise she has since managed to establish herself as quite a figure in a myriad of industries, particularly beauty, fashion, modeling, pageantry, and philanthropy.

According to records, the 2021 Ms. Dubai Universe, 2022 Ms. UAE World, and rising influencer has long been actively working with a lot of children-focused charitable organizations. Pamala’s humanitarian work has been such that she has earned a lot of recognition across the world, which has even led her to become an official UN Ambassador of Peace. As if that’s not enough, over the past few years, a large portion of her focus has been to globally represent her desi community as a Dubai-based socialite, content creator, and reality star. In fact, alongside this aforementioned Netflix original, she is also the star of Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling.’

Shivangi Joshi is Thriving as a Public Figure

Shivangi Joshi is arguably one of the more famous individuals to feature in this show, as evidenced by her 10 million Instagram followers and how deeply she is loved as a soap actress. She may just be 28 years old as of writing, but she already has over 15 credits under her belt, many of which have been for long-term shows. These include her 5-year stint on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ her starring in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’ against fellow contestant Harshad Chopda, her ongoing lead role in MX Player’s ‘Heartbeats,’ and more. Along with being an actress, Shivangi has also embraced being a public figure, as she has recently been doing a lot of endorsements and sponsorships. Whether it be serving as a brand ambassador for the Synthetic jewellery brand Kohira Diamonds or leading ad campaigns for Cadbury, Matrix, Pepsi, TRESemmé, or Indriya Jewels, she does it all.

Sufi Motiwala is Expanding His Wings With Each Passing Day

Having always had a passion for clothes, styling, trends, and more, Sufi Motiwala knew he wanted to build a career in the industry from a really young age. Therefore, from the moment he turned 17 in 2021, he dedicated himself to finding the best opportunities, resulting in him evolving into a content creator as a fashion commentator. Since he has never been one to hold back on his opinions or blindly follow trends, he initially built his following through fashion “roasts” of renowned celebrities. However, he has since transformed into more – he is now widely considered a professional fashion critic, which is how he even managed to secure an invitation to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. He now dreams of making it to the Met Gala one day, but until then, he is happy to continue on his path, while also often dabbling in reality shows like ‘The Traitors’ and ‘Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa.’

Shreya Karla is Embracing Every Opportunity to Come Her Way

It was in 2020 that Shreya Karla caught the attention of India when she made it onto MTV’s hit reality series ‘Roadies’ season 18, only to sadly not be able to make it all the way to the end. Her ambition, drive, and fierceness were evident at every step, though, which she maintained upon returning to the real world by becoming a content creator on Instagram and YouTube. Since then, she has gone from making simple lip-syncing videos to doing skits, showcasing her dance skills, and hosting her own podcast, titled ‘Don’t Spill Too Much.’ As of writing, not only is the influencer’s podcast in its 4th season, but she has also accumulated more than 3 million followers across all platforms and has started dabbling in acting. She currently stars in MX Player’s ‘Heartbeats,’ has an upcoming project named ‘Changez,’ and has featured in many other similar television as well as web miniseries.

Riyaz Aly Continues to Thrive as One of the Most Successful Content Creators

Riyaz Aly started posting short videos of himself just enjoying with friends and family back in the early 2020s, unaware his whole world would soon turn upside down. His videos began picking up a lot of traction, following which one thing led to another, and he happily ended up becoming a full-time digital content creator. He has since been sharing everything from skits to dance clips and from vlogs to just him spending quality time with loved ones, all the while battling allegations of being fake because he often ends up jumping on trends early. It’s thus no surprise that his audience also spans a wide range, resulting in nearly 27 million followers on Instagram alone. Today, he is determined to continue on this path, all the while expanding his wings by debuting on Netflix with his first reality television show, ‘Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazza.’

Shresta Iyer’s Career is Her Work and Her Play

While Shresta Iyer is best known for being the sister of India’s current T20 cricket team captain Shreyas Iyer, she is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist, too. She has actually transformed her passion for dance into a full-time career as a dance content creator and a choreographer based in Dubai, UAE. The Mumbai, India native relocated a few years ago, and there, she prioritizes movement over aesthetics while serving as a personal trainer, online dance coach, and group class instructor. She specializes in Bollywood dance, Zumba, and wedding choreography, making her one of the most in-demand individuals in her profession. Coming to her philanthropic work, she is the proud founder of Pawerful, a non-profit foundation dedicated to helping local street cats and dogs live their lives without worries.

Ram Kapoor is a Veteran Actor Still Focused on His Craft

Ram Kapoor made his debut as an actor back in 1999 with the television serial called ‘Nyaay,’ where he quickly proved his mettle and soon became part of three more such shows. However, he evolved into a household name in the 2000s, starring in ‘Rishtey,’ playing 4 different characters on ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ having a triple role in ‘Kasamh Se,’ and appearing in many more such soaps. He somehow managed to keep the momentum of his success going throughout the 2010s and into the 2020s, all the while getting fitter than ever before, enabling him to thrive. His most recent roles include a lead in the web series ‘Mistry,’ an advocate in the movie ‘Jolly LLB 3,’ a lead in the musical drama ‘Khalbali Records,’ and more. He is also a proud husband, father, traveler, and fitness enthusiast.

Akanksha Choudhary is Just Kick-starting Her Career

Akanksha Choudhary was just a young girl growing up in Jaipur in Rajasthan, India, when she first developed a keen interest in all things entertainment and fashion. It only grew over the years, driving her to relocate from her hometown to Mumbai, the Bollywood hub, where she gradually established a name for herself. She not only became a fashion model and shot for a variety of brands over the years, but also grew as a social media content creator focused on beauty and lifestyle. She eventually wound up on MTV’s dating series ‘Splitsvilla X6’ (season 16) in early 2026, where her sheer honesty won her countless hearts. Since then, her career has skyrocketed to the point that she currently has over 3 million followers on Instagram alone and has received several brand deals and sponsorships. Honestly, with her being 23, her career is only starting right now, and we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for her next.

Harshad Chopda is Honed In on His Career

Ever since Harshad Chopda made his acting debut in 2006 with the drama show ‘Mamta,’ he has ensured to pour in every bit of his energy into his craft. However, no one could have ever imagined he would quickly become a household name and the heartthrob of teenage girls across the nation with his incredible performances. He is best known for his roles in ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ (2008-2010), ‘Tere Liye’ (2010–2011), and ‘Bepannah’ (2018), along with a few music videos and several other shows. In fact, he currently has over 2 film credits, 13 television show credits, and 5 music video credits under his belt, with his most recent project being ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’ alongside fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi. His career appears to be his priority in every sense.

Akanksha Chamola is a Rising Public Figure

There was once a time when Akanksha Chamola and her husband, Gaurav Khanna, were considered the “it” couple, but things changed recently when she announced they were getting a divorce. She asserted there was no bad blood between them, as they were still close friends; they just weren’t in love with one another in the way they needed to be to make their marriage work. Therefore, over the past year or so, she has been focusing on building a life just for herself, as a woman and public figure rather than a public figure adjunct through her television star husband. So, today, she is a content creator and aspiring actress who proudly describes herself as a bubbly, loud individual with a proclivity towards mischievousness. Her content primarily revolves around dances, trends, recipes, and her life as a vegan.

Madhuri Jain Grover is an Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Embracing Nepotism

As a serial entrepreneur with at least 5 big-name brands under his portfolio and a shark on India’s version of ‘Shark Tank,’ Ashneer Grover is an undeniable business tycoon. However, it turns out his wife Madhuri Jain Grover is no different as she has long traded in her Bachelor’s degree in fashion design for the world of hard-working corporate. In fact, today, she holds an executive position at one of her husband’s companies, is a proud business investor herself, and is the co-Founder at Third Unicorn. As if that’s not enough, upon being accused of being a nepo businesswoman through her husband, she trademarked the title “Nepopreneur” and even bought the domain without any noise for 2 weeks.

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