Alan and Kazuto: Is The Boyfriend Couple Still Together?

With Alan and Kazuto both being the epitome of creative, empathetic beings despite having rather different personality types, they seemed like a perfect match from the get-go. It thus comes as no surprise they did get to know one another on a deeper level before ultimately deciding to leave Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ with a promise to continue exploring their bond hand in hand.

Alan Was One of Kazuto’s Many Admirers

From the moment 29-year-old Alan stepped into the Green Room shortly prior to the halfway mark, he made it clear he had eyes for 27-year-old culinary chef Kazuto and Kazuto only. However, little did he know that his public confession would result in others speaking their mind too, so 36-year-old Go-Go Dancer Usak and 28-year-old model-barista Ryota also ended up expressing their feelings.

But alas, it was the former’s openness, positivity, and overall outlook in life that intrigued Kazuto the most, resulting in them picking one another for an overnight date to really kickstart their connection. It was there that they pushed their single beds together, spoke of their past, and had a little bit of fun, just for the chef to realize maybe Alan’s pace of taking this forward was too much for him. They were fortunately able to discuss this soon thereafter, with him admitting maybe they’d be better off as friends, but the fact Alan adjusted his pace while still being authentically himself pulled him in again.

Alan’s offer to carry Kazuto on his back when he hurt his ankle during a picnic date, his optimistic outlook on life despite his past struggles, and his openness about his feelings all attracted Kazuto. This led them to choose to work together and have another overnight date, wherein the latter finally admitted that he was slow to process his feelings and figure relationships out since he always focused on the long game. Thankfully, though, in the end, he decided that he would love to continue getting to know Alan more in the real world too because what they share is truly uniquely special.

Alan and Kazuto Are Likely Still Involved

While neither Alan nor Kazuto have publicly confirmed or denied their association as of writing, we believe it’s highly possible they are still involved and that too in a romantic manner. After all, not only do they still follow one another on social media and continue to support one another via likes at every step of the way, but they also seemingly openly flirt via comments, as seen above.

There are rumors that suggest Kazuto and Usak may be endgame as they have posted pictures in the same spots weeks apart from one another, but he and Alan could be together just the same. The fact they share a passion for traveling and complement each other’s personalities is one of the reasons we believe they are together too, right alongside the fact the cast members are all admittedly close friends.

Alan Takahashi is a Family-Oriented World Traveler

If there’s one thing no one can deny about IT employee Alan, it’s that his loved ones are extremely important to him — whether it be his mother, his younger sister, his nieces, or his friends. Hence, it’s no surprise he always makes time for them, all the while juggling his professional work with his keen interest in traveling — he has actually explored several areas of Japan and the world. These include the Kusasenri Observatory in Aso, Aoshima Beach Village in Miyazaki, Ogawa Falls in Minamiōsumi, the island of Miyako-Jima, Mt. Fuji, Brazil, South Korea, plus Thailand, among many more.

Kazuto Appears to Gradually be Coming Out of His Shell

Although a rising public figure with his appearance in Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ as well as his YouTube channel Arasagay No.5 alongside one of his friends where they share their daily experiences, Kazuto still keeps a relatively low profile these days. However, it appears as if even though his focus is simply to thrive in his career as a restaurant manager and chef, he is also slowly sharing different parts of himself to be the best version of himself and also tell the world it’s always okay to be one’s authentic self. So, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him next, and we hope that if he and Alan are now just on amicable terms, they both find pure happiness and love in their lives.

