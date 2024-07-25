Dai and Shun: Is The Boyfriend Couple Still Together?

While love takes a lot of hard work considering the aspects of open communication, trust, and vulnerability involved, it is worth it because there is happiness at the end of it. A prime example of this actually comes from Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend,’ wherein the ups and downs between Dai Nakai and Shun Nakanishi perfectly represent what a real relationship really is.

Dai and Shun Put in Genuine Efforts to Create a Bond

From the moment 22-year-old Dai came across our screens, it was evident he is a ball of energy who will never shy away from expressing his feelings or not go after what/who he truly desires. However, on the other hand, we had 23-year-old Shun, whose calm demeanor and mysterious personality were so intriguing it put him on an entirely different level while also attracting Dai.

But alas, little did either of them know that what would ensue would be a journey full of tumultuousness owing to some insecurities, past traumas, hesitancy, as well as worries for the future. While Dai and Shun both liked each other from the get-go, the latter was rather hot and cold since he couldn’t make up his mind about whether they would be a good fit in the long run. The former had made it clear he was all in, yet their polar opposite personalities did give his admirer enough pause that he decided they would be better off as just friends.

However, as time passed and Ikuo made his way into the house, Shun realized that he really did like Dai, his openness, his personal closeness, and the bond they shared. And since the latter’s feelings hadn’t changed either, he continued trying to get Shun’s attention while also giving him space, only to stop with the latter part when Shun asserted his words and actions did not match. They faced another issue when the latter got overwhelmed one day and did raise his hand to work with Dai, but he then sincerely apologized and made things okay, leading them to go on a date and end the night in the same bed with a kiss.

Dai and Shun Are Likely Still Together

While neither Dai nor Shun has confirmed or denied their involvement as of writing, we believe they are still blissfully together since they had clarified neither of them was on the show for a fling. In fact, the way they had discussed one day wanting to adopt children and raising a family on their very first official date itself evidenced they were in it for the long run, and their social media suggests the same. The duo does not currently openly follow one another or maintain a connection via likes or comments, but their similar content of dates in the city, downtime enjoyment, or traveling with a partner does indicate a lasting union.

Dai Nakai is a Rising Public Figure

While Dai may still be attending university, his online platforms make it clear he’s also leading life to the best of his abilities by hanging out with loved ones and undergoing new experiences. In fact, most recently, this unwaveringly emotionally available youngster went on a wine-tasting tour, enjoyed days out in Tokyo, traveled to the beach, explored blooming gardens, and much more, all the while making it seem as if he has a secret partner. Again, neither he nor Shun has confirmed their relationship, but we are optimistic romantics, so we’ll keep up our hope until they explicitly reveal otherwise.

Shun Nakanishi Seems to be Coming Out of His Shell

Although Shun is a musician plus a part-time DJ, his online platforms were as mysterious as he is until a couple of months ago – it is only recently that he has become more active and has been sharing a different side of himself. It turns out his music taste is quite impeccably pop-centric, with him covering Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” on his feed before also using Troye Sivan’s “Lucky Strike” as well as Taylor Swift’s “Illicit Affairs” on his recent carousel posts. Moreover, and more importantly, this travel enthusiast recently launched a brand by the name of New Evidence, all the while continuing to enjoy life with apparent coffee dates, evenings out, plus days of hanging out with loved ones.

