Alan Farthing: Where is Jill Dando’s Fiance Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’ chronicling the horrific April 26, 1999, homicide of the titular television correspondent on the doorstep of her own home, we get a docuseries unlike any other. After all, it carefully incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the actuality behind this offense as well as its ensuing long-drawn investigations. It thus comes as no surprise there’s mention of this 37-year-old’s loving fiance Alan John Farthing too — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who is Alan Farthing?

It was reportedly back when Alan was merely a young boy growing up in Winchester, Hampshire, that he first developed an interest in medicine, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. He hence enrolled at St. George’s Hospital Medical School in London as soon as he’d graduated from Beacon School in Crowborough, East Sussex, enabling him to earn the title of doctor in 1986. The truth is he subsequently began specializing in obstetrician-gynecology, resulting in him joining the Royal College association in 1991 before evolving into a consultant at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1997.