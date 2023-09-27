Hamish Campbell: Where is Jill Dando’s Murder Investigator Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the April 26, 1999, homicide of English television presenter Jill Dando outside her own home left the entire nation baffled to its very core. After all, as carefully explored in Netflix’s Marcus Plowright-directed ‘Who Killed Jill Dando?,’ the 37-year-old was shot once in the head and her perpetrator has unfortunately still not been identified. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the Metropolitan Police lead investigator of this nearly quarter-century cold case — Hamish Campbell — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Hamish Campbell?

It was reportedly back when Hamish was merely a young boy growing up in Stowe that he first developed a keen interest in law enforcement, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. He thus evolved into a local police officer almost immediately upon high school graduation, just to pursue a Bachelor’s in Police Studies from the University of Portsmouth a couple of years later. Then came the youngster’s unsurprising decision to continue down this path to the best of his abilities, resulting in him being deemed one of the best investigators in London by the mid-1990s.