Albany Irvin: Where is the Former QVC Host Now?

QVC is a free-to-air television network that showcases clothing, accessories, home decor, fashion, and other such products for its viewers to choose from and purchase. These products are exhibited by talented and charming hosts who discuss them in detail and help them find goods according to their needs. Albany Irvin is one of the hosts who impressed the viewers with her intelligent and informative persona. Naturally, her fans have been missing her dearly since she made her departure from the show. If you’re one such fan and are curious to know about her whereabouts, we have got all the answers for you! Here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Albany Irvin?

Albany Irvin was born in Louisiana on September 30, 1972, and spent her childhood in different states around the country. Her father was an Air Force officer, so it allowed her to study in 15 different schools and learn about people from different cultures and backgrounds. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Science with a specialization in Chemistry and Biology from Ouachita Baptist University in Arizona. She started her career by joining Williams Homes in California as a Sales Manager in 2005 and worked in brand strategy development till 2008. She served as an independent contractor and helped many companies across North America and Europe to develop, brand, and launch B2B and B2C products till 2009.

Irvin’s specialization in consumer electronics, complemented by an easygoing personality, made her an ideal fit for the role of a program host at QVC. After joining QVC in 2009, Irvin found a penchant for hosting Electronics and HighTech Beauty shows and gained so much popularity that she started attending the live broadcasts at the NY Fashion Week. An enterprising person at heart, she even became an inaugural member of the QVC Sprouts Program for emerging inventors and entrepreneurs. Her striking presence at product panels and discussions made her gain immense popularity, so when she resigned from the network in December 2016, fans were rife with questions about her departure.

She settled all the speculations by telling her fans that she quit the show of her own free will to spend more time with her family. She also wanted to take some time to ponder over the next phase of her life. In a Facebook post, she said, “I’ll miss you and our time together, but I’m so thankful for your friendship and support over the years. It has meant more to me than you know. I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my life, and wish you all the best! XO”.

Where is Albany Irvin Now?

From what we can tell, Albany Irvin is “adventurously writing” the second chapter of her life and is undoubtedly delivering on this front. In 2017, she decided to start her own company, which develops brands and launches its products. She followed her passion for tracking industry trends, attending networking events, and participating in industry discussions. The multi-talented personality is very active on her social media account and frequently posts about her ongoing professional engagements.

She even runs her website dedicatedly and has been making interesting and engaging blog posts about styling and lifestyle. It is known that Irvin has been married but she has not introduced her partner on social media. However, she often shares pictures with her three loving children — two daughters and a son. She loves traveling with them and they go on plenty of escapades together. In May 2023, they went for a boat ride and had a gala time while surfing. As her personality on social media is as graceful as it is on screen, Irvin has over 20k followers.

In the first week of April 2023, JTV, a national jewelry retailer, hired Irvin as a host. She is continuing to dazzle her audience with her enigmatic presence. Albany Irvin is an internationally recognized TV personality and there does not seem to be any oncoming halt to her success as she continues to thrive, lead a life wth a fulfilling work-life balance, and pave the way for even better things with her hard work and dedication.

See More: Sharon Faetsch: Where is Former QVC Host Now?