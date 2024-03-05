Sound of Freedom’s Alejandro Monteverde to Direct ‘The New Eve’ Next

The ‘Sound of Freedom’ fame Alejandro Monteverde is set to direct the survival thriller ‘The New Eve’ next. The shooting of the project will begin in Malta in June. The movie revolves around a young woman’s extraordinary efforts to protect her child from a ruthless and power-hungry tyrant named Herod. Monteverde wrote the film with Rod Barr and Leo Severino.

Monteverde most recently helmed the biographical film ‘Cabrini,’ which is scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024. The movie chronicles the remarkable journey of Francesca Cabrini, an audacious Italian immigrant and Catholic missionary who, despite facing sexism and violent anti-Italian bigotry, emerges as a great entrepreneur in the 19th century. Through her determination, courage, compassion, and business acumen, Cabrini overcomes several challenges and sets out to provide housing and healthcare for hundreds of orphaned children. The film stars Cristiana Dell’Anna as Cabrini, along with John Lithgow and David Morse.

Monteverde’s recent projects also include the hit Christian thriller film ‘Sound of Freedom,’ which delves into the true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue hundreds of children from traffickers. The movie grossed over $250 million against a budget of around $14.5 million. The filmmaker’s credits include ‘Little Boy,’ a film that centers on an eight-year-old’s determined efforts to end World War II and bring his father home, and ‘Bella,’ a movie that revolves around a chef with a mysterious past spending a day with a waitress in need of a friend.

Barr previously collaborated with Monteverde to write both ‘Cabrini’ and ‘Sound of Freedom.’ His credits also include the movie ‘Is That You?’—an Israeli Academy Award-winning production. The movie features the acclaimed Alon Aboutboul (‘London Has Fallen‘ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’) as a 60-year-old man on a quest to find his ex-girlfriend from four decades ago.

Severino previously produced ‘Bella’ and “Little Boy’ and served as an executive producer of ‘Sound of Freedom.’ He co-wrote the short film ‘Looking for My Grandma’s Bird,’ featuring Kevin James. He was involved in penning ‘Crescendo I,’ a tale set in the 18th century Holy Roman Empire, in which ordinary events transform a woman’s life in extraordinary ways. His writing credits extend to projects like ‘Alleged’ and ‘Bella’ as well.

Malta, where the shooting of the movie is slated to start, is a significant location of Ridley Scott’s period drama ‘Napoleon‘ and André Øvredal’s horror film ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter.’

