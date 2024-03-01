Christopher Blauvelt to Make Directorial Debut With ‘Disco’s Out… Murder’s In!’

Acclaimed cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt is donning the feature director’s hat for the first time. He is set to direct the historical drama film ‘Disco’s Out… Murder’s In!’ The filming of the project is expected to start in Los Angeles, California, in July and is scheduled to last 6 weeks. David Spacone and Heath Mattioli penned the movie based on their book of the same name.

Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the film revolves around an abused teenager named Frank, who seeks love and acceptance by joining a punk rock gang. However, his journey takes a dark turn as he transforms into a homicidal monster. Frank, an unusually attractive and charismatic character, carries an extra burden of angst for his age. Impressionable, damaged, and lacking love and guidance, he retains traces of innocence. In his quest for belonging, Frank immerses himself in the hazardous punk rock scene, undergoing a radical change and becoming a marked outcast. As he delves deeper into this dangerous subculture, his inner turmoil escalates, turning him into a ticking time bomb.

The project marks Blauvelt’s first directorial work since he helmed the music video for Grouplove’s “Youth.” The cinematographer’s latest feature is Todd Haynes’s drama film ‘May December,’ starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. He is known for his collaboration with Kelly Reichardt, with whom he had worked in five films, including her most recent feature, ‘Showing Up.’ Blauvelt also shot the Netflix documentary ‘Stutz’ and the coming-of-age film ‘Mid90s,’ both directed by Jonah Hill. His other popular credits include Anya Taylor-Joy-starrer ‘Emma,’ Gus Van Sant’s ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,’ Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Bling Ring,’ and Casey Affleck’s ‘I’m Still Here.’

Mattioli and Spacone’s 2015 book ‘Disco’s Out… Murder’s In!: The True Story of Frank the Shank and L.A.’s Deadliest Punk Rock Gang’ explores the lesser-known gangster ethos within the punk rock movement. It delves into the revolutionary aspects of punk rock, including musical, political, and consumerist ideas, while focusing on the Los Angeles, Orange County, and South Bay punk scenes. Among the gangs, La Mirada Punks (LMP) stands out, led by Frank the Shank, who reflected on his violent past and its impact on the punk scene.

Los Angeles, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the shooting of Netflix’s crime drama series ‘Griselda‘ and the Academy Award-nominated drama film ‘American Fiction.’

