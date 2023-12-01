8 Movies Like May December You Must See

Directed by Todd Haynes, the drama film ‘May December’ intricately weaves a narrative inspired by the controversial real-life story of Mary Kay Letourneau. Natalie Portman takes on the role of an actress who embarks on a journey to Georgia, aiming to delve into the life of the infamous woman portrayed by Julianne Moore. This woman gained notoriety for her enduring 23-year relationship with her husband, played by Charles Melton, a connection forged when he was still a minor. The plot unfolds two decades after their tumultuous romance captivated the nation’s attention. Now a married couple, they find themselves grappling with renewed scrutiny and pressure as an actress arrives to research their past for a film, rekindling old wounds and testing the resilience of their relationship. Here are 8 more movies like ‘May December’ you must see.

8. Atonement (2007)

Directed by Joe Wright, ‘Atonement‘ is a poignant drama set against the backdrop of World War II. Adapted from Ian McEwan’s novel, the film follows Briony Tallis, played by Saoirse Ronan, whose false accusation alters the lives of her older sister Cecilia (Keira Knightley) and her lover Robbie Turner (James McAvoy). The cast delivers powerful performances in this tale of love, war, and redemption. Similar to ‘May December,’ ‘Atonement’ explores the enduring consequences of a pivotal moment in the characters’ lives, delving into themes of guilt, forgiveness, and the profound impact of decisions on the trajectory of relationships.

7. Age of Consent (1969)

Directed by Michael Powell, ‘Age of Consent’ is a captivating drama that explores the transformative power of art and love. The plot follows Bradley Morahan (James Mason), a disillusioned artist, who seeks inspiration on a secluded Australian island. There, he encounters Cora Ryan (Helen Mirren), a young local woman. As their unconventional relationship unfolds, the film delves into themes of creativity, self-discovery, and the complexities of age-disparate connections. Similar to ‘May December,’ ‘Age of Consent’ navigates the nuances of relationships where age differences challenge societal norms, providing a nuanced exploration of love and passion across generations in the realm of art and personal connection.

6. In the Cut (2003)

‘In the Cut,’ directed by Jane Campion, shares thematic similarities with ‘May December’ in its exploration of taboo relationships. Starring Meg Ryan and Mark Ruffalo, the film follows a teacher, Frannie, who becomes entangled in a passionate affair with a detective investigating a murder. The narrative shows the complexities of desire and danger, challenging societal norms. Both films navigate the intricacies of unconventional relationships, examining the consequences and emotional nuances. Campion’s directorial prowess, coupled with compelling performances, elevates ‘In the Cut’ into a suspenseful and thought-provoking exploration of love, danger, and societal expectations, resonating with the themes of ‘May December.’

5. The Graduate (1967)

Mike Nichols’ ‘The Graduate’ and ‘May December’ share a thematic thread in their exploration of societal expectations and unconventional relationships. Starring Dustin Hoffman as the aimless graduate Benjamin Braddock and Anne Bancroft as the seductive Mrs. Robinson, the film delves into the complexities of generational dynamics and the pursuit of authenticity. Benjamin’s affair with Mrs. Robinson challenges traditional norms, echoing the themes of ‘May December.’ Nichols’ iconic direction captures the palpable tension between societal expectations and personal desires. The film stands as a seminal work, resonating with audiences for its timeless examination of love, identity, and the complexities inherent in relationships that defy societal norms.

4. Adore (2013)

In Anne Fontaine’s ‘Adore,’ the exploration of unconventional relationships takes center stage, echoing the thematic richness found in ‘May December.’ Starring Naomi Watts and Robin Wright, the film portrays the intertwining lives of two lifelong friends who forge intimate connections with each other’s sons. Fontaine’s direction navigates the complexities of desire and societal expectations with a delicate touch. ‘Adore’ becomes a canvas for examining the intricate facets of unconventional love, challenging norms and conventions. Much like ‘May December,’ the film invites audiences to contemplate the blurred lines of relationships, shedding light on the intricate dance between societal expectations and the pursuit of personal fulfillment.

3. An Education (2009)

Lone Scherfig’s ‘An Education‘ is a captivating journey into the life of Jenny (Carey Mulligan), a bright teenager in 1960s London. Seduced by the charms of an older man, David (Peter Sarsgaard), Jenny embarks on a whirlwind romance that challenges societal norms and her own aspirations. The film delicately unfolds the nuances of desire, independence, and the trade-offs one makes for love. Much like ‘May December,’ ‘An Education’ navigates the complexities of relationships with significant age disparities, offering a poignant exploration of the transformative power of unexpected connections. Mulligan’s magnetic portrayal and Scherfig’s directorial finesse make this film a compelling exploration of youthful naivety and the pursuit of authenticity.

2. The Reader (2008)

Directed by Stephen Daldry, ‘The Reader‘ is a profound exploration of love, guilt, and redemption. The film follows Michael Berg (David Kross/Ralph Fiennes), who, as a teenager, embarks on a passionate affair with an older woman, Hanna Schmitz (Kate Winslet). Their paths cross years later when Michael, now a law student, encounters Hanna on trial for war crimes. The narrative intricately weaves personal relationships with larger societal issues. Similar to ‘May December,’ ‘The Reader’ delves into the moral complexities of relationships with significant age differences, probing the lasting impact of choices made in the throes of passion. Winslet’s mesmerizing performance and Daldry’s masterful storytelling elevate this film into a poignant exploration of human connections and the enduring consequences of the past.

1. Elegy (2008)

In the evocative realm of intergenerational narratives, ‘Elegy’ directed by Isabel Coixet stands as an engrossing exploration of desire, mortality, and the problematic annals of love. Adapted from Philip Roth’s novel, the film centers around David Kepesh (Ben Kingsley), a cultured professor whose emotional walls crumble when he encounters the enchanting Consuela Castillo (Penélope Cruz). Their passionate affair becomes a poignant examination of age, intimacy, and the inevitable march of time. Kingsley’s nuanced portrayal and Cruz’s magnetic presence elevate the film, making ‘Elegy’ a compelling watch for aficionados of intricate storytelling and the nuanced dynamics that define unconventional relationships. Coixet’s directorial finesse delicately navigates the intricate dance between desire and vulnerability, rendering ‘Elegy’ a must-watch for those seeking a cinematic experience that transcends clichés.

