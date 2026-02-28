Are Alex Albon and Lily Muni He Still Together?

Although Alexander “Alex” Albon has been one of the most consistent performers in F1 over the past few years, he has largely preferred to keep his personal life well away from the limelight. Therefore, of course, it delighted fans to see a glimpse of him alongside his long-term partner Lily Muni He in Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 8, which then gave way to intrigue. After all, the latter is a professional athlete in her own right — she is a renowned China-born, California-based golfer with around 108 tournaments already under her belt as of writing.

Alex Albon and Lily Muni He Got Engaged After Over 6 Years of Dating

Alex Albon was in his F1 rookie year in 2019 when he first came across fellow rookie Lily Muni He by pure chance on social media, as she had followed him and a few other racing drivers. She was in a slump at the time, so her friends had suggested she watch the debut season of ‘Drive to Survive’ to help her “see another perspective of a sport that’s under so much pressure.” She candidly told Golfweek in 2021 that she had binged the show in one day before deciding to find some of her favorites online, only for the now-Williams driver to follow her back not long after.

Alex just happened to be developing an interest in golf at the same time, which naturally led them to start talking about sports, their respective careers, as well as what it was like to be a rookie. Their conversations evolved from there as they even exchanged phone numbers, but it wasn’t until later in the year that they met for the first time while he was on a break after a race. “I was just kind of following how she was doing, and she was following how I was doing, and one thing led to another, and we met up in Los Angeles,” the racer told Golfweek in 2022.

Alex continued, “It was a week after I had a race in Texas. We played some golf together, and that’s how it all got started.” In the years since, he and Lily have mostly kept the details of their romance out of the limelight so as to protect their privacy, but they haven’t kept their love a secret. In fact, they often attend not only each other’s races/tournaments but also numerous public/media events together, making it clear their foundation is built on support. So, it was almost no surprise when they got engaged in early 2026, with the racer announcing the happy news on his Instagram account on January 16 alongside the caption, “I guess we’re stuck with each other now ❤️😊.”

Proud Cat Parents Alex Albon and Lily Muni He Are Enjoying Building a Forever Together

Alex and Lily have been head over heels in love since 2019, and they are stronger than ever over six years later today, as they build a future together while also maintaining their individuality. The truth is that the former is based in London, England, whereas the latter has settled in California, so they have been long-distance their entire relationship and continue to be long-distance. However, they manage to make it work, even with all the traveling both their professions require, by maintaining open and honest communication as well as trusting one another.

“(Lily and I are) both athletes,” Alex said in his Golfweek interview. “It’s a pretty cool place because also, on top of everything, we understand and we get each other. We started our sports as rookies, and we‘ve gone through tough times together. The highs and lows of being an athlete, I think, you can resonate that with any athlete. But it also comes with the space that you need. You need a lot of time to work on yourself, and I think golf is really like that, too. In a weird way, we make our long-distance relationship work.” In other words, despite busy schedules, demanding career requirements, and living on completely different continents, they have managed to remain close as well as support one another.

Alex and Lily even credit each other as their motivation, asserting that their partner’s perspective has often helped them focus on what truly matters, maintain a positive mindset, and simply improve. Whenever they are not working, though, they make a point to spend as much quality time together as possible – whether by showing up to support their partner, attending events like the 2025 New York premiere of ‘F1: The Movie,’ or traveling. In the past couple of years alone, the animal lover and adventure enthusiast have vacationed almost all across the globe together. They embraced the beauty of Japan in April 2024, the Cayman Islands in May 2024, Switzerland in August 2024, China in October 2024, and the Maldives in December 2024. Alex and Lily then explored Thailand in March 2025, Corsica and the Italian Alps in August 2025, and Singapore in October 2025 before welcoming the New Year in Bhutan.

