Alex Herron to Direct ‘Don’t Hang Up’ Next

Alex Herron is not departing from the realm of horror anytime soon! The Norwegian filmmaker will direct ‘Don’t Hang Up’ next. The movie’s filming will start in New York on July 5. Herron also wrote the film’s screenplay, which is his attempt to shed light on a tragic chapter in the country’s history.

The film’s plot revolves around Summer, who is attending a wedding in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and her boyfriend Chris, who is back home in Seattle. As the story progresses, Summer and her friends, staying in a rental house, become targets of a vengeful family of ghosts who were seemingly killed during the infamous 1921 massacre. The supernatural attacks are driven by the spirits’ attempts to reclaim what was lost to them, resulting in terrifying situations Summer and her friends must overcome in order to survive.

An interesting detail about ‘Don’t Hang Up’ is its use of found-footage format, keeping in line with evolving technologies. With most of the movie taking place on extensive FaceTime conversations between Summer and Chris, the horror movie is expected to join the ranks of groundbreaking and popular movies such as ‘The Blair Witch Project,’ ‘Paranormal Activity,’ and ‘Searching.’ The use of FaceTime as a primary narrative device suggests an innovative take on the genre, combining contemporary digital communication with classic horror film elements.

Another notable aspect of the movie is its reference to the horrific events that took place in Tulsa in 1921. The Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the most devastating incidents of racial violence in American history, saw a thriving African American community in the Greenwood District, also known as Black Wall Street, destroyed by a white supremacist mob. Hundreds of Black residents were killed, and thousands were left wounded and homeless as businesses and homes were looted and burned.

Herron, who is known for directing over a hundred music videos, has received significant recognition for his directorial style, particularly in the horror genre. His prior features, ‘Leave’ and ‘Dark Windows,’ were created in collaboration between American and Norwegian film companies, and they came out in 2022 and 2023, respectively. ‘Dark Windows’ is thematically similar to ‘Don’t Hang Up’ since it revolves around a group of teenagers, whose trip to an isolated summerhouse in the countryside is disrupted when they become the targets of a marked man.

When it comes to music videos, Herron has collaborated with internationally renowned musicians such as INNA, Taio Cruz, and Basshunter. Furthermore, he has helmed exclusive television specials showcasing the behind-the-scenes action of bands like Green Day, Don Broco, and blink-182 among others.

The film’s shooting will commence around a month after the 103rd anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, adding a layer of historical resonance to the project. The timing also aligns with a growing awareness and recognition of darker chapters in the country’s history. The horror movie is one of several projects that will be shot on the East Coast in the coming months, joining Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s ‘Bugonia’ and Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel’s ‘The Better Sister’ among others.

Read More: Tasha Smith to Make Her Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Free Reggie’