Are Alex and Jebin From The Ultimatum Marry or Move Still Together?

Relationships can be challenging, which often brings couples to a crossroads. It comes into focus in season 4 of Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.’ Among the initial six couples introduced to viewers were Alex Johnsen and Jebin John. She first met him while working a late-night shift at a grocery store in Chicago, Illinois. She was impressed with his playful sense of humor and spontaneous singing, which never failed to make her laugh. Over time, a meaningful connection blossomed between them. Even after 6 years together, their cultural differences prevented Jebin from proposing to her. Eventually, Alex gave him an ultimatum, paving the way to the show.

Alex Johnsen and Jebin John’s Bond Reached a Turning Point After a Secret Note Was Revealed

At the beginning, Jebin John revealed that his hesitation to marry Alex Johnsen stemmed from his Indian family, who struggled to accept the latter because of their differing religious and cultural backgrounds. His family envisioned him marrying someone Indian, and their lack of acceptance weighed heavily on his partner. Additionally, Alex confessed that although she was patient with Jebin because of his “goofy” personality, he needed to mature. Once the dating process began, she interacted with another cast member, Killian Grondin, and found they shared a similar sense of humor.

When Alex told Jebin about Killian, it did not sit right with him. During the second cocktail party, Alex told Jebin that she felt he was not serious about the experience. Right after, he secretly passed her a note, but it was later disclosed that the producers intercepted it immediately. During the Choice, the hosts asked Alex to read the note aloud to everyone, and its contents left everyone stunned. In the note, Jebin expressed his dissatisfaction with Alex for speaking with Killian.

Jebin said in the note that he didn’t want Alex to make him look “dumber” than she already had. The other ladies and the men quickly pointed out that he hadn’t genuinely embraced the experiment’s purpose. When Luke Wesselhoff stated that he didn’t want any of the ladies there to enter into a trial marriage with Jebin, everyone agreed. The group urged the latter to take responsibility when he insisted he hadn’t attacked Alex in the note, although his words were admittedly harsh.

Alex and Jebin Have Currently Kept Their Relationship Status Under Wraps

Although Jebin apologized for his actions, the hosts eventually asked him to leave because they felt he wasn’t fully committed to the experiment’s purpose. Since his departure left the group an odd number, Alex was unfortunately also asked to leave. While the men reassured her that Jebin needed to grow up, the women noted that she deserved better, leaving her in tears. After leaving the show, he and Alex have continued to follow each other on Instagram. In February 2026, Jebin shared a video of himself working out, under which Alex noted, “U r thriving.”

Five months later, Jebin shared a humorous compilation of videos about another cast member, including a clip of himself asking her not to choose David Atkinson as her trial-marriage partner. Alex playfully said, “Let’s find out …” to which Jebin replied, “u better not choose him !” While these exchanges indicate that there is no animosity between them, they haven’t publicly confirmed the status of their relationship. From what we can tell, it appears that they may have decided to give their connection another shot.

Alex Johnsen is Thriving as a Hair Stylist While Traveling Around the World

Alex Johnsen has always made it clear that she wasn’t afraid to speak her mind or pursue what she truly wants. After completing her formal education, she now works as a Hair Stylist based in Chicago, Illinois. Beyond that, she has steadily been garnering a large fanbase on Instagram, gaining over 6.2K followers. A woman of faith, she has often expressed how her religious beliefs have shaped a significant part of her outlook on life. When Alex isn’t busy with her professional endeavors, she loves traveling to different breathtaking destinations around the world.

In June 2023, Alex swam in the blue ocean waters of Kauai, Hawaii, followed by her memorable trip to the beautiful beaches of Dorado, Puerto Rico, in February 2026. Aside from that, she enjoys exploring different corners of her country. Whether it be immersing herself in the sound of the waves at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in July 2024, or experiencing the culture of El Paso, Texas, in June 2025, she enjoys every little moment. A month later, Alex walked through the bustling streets of New York City before her memorable getaway to California in June 2026. Moreover, she loves visiting stadiums with her friends to watch baseball games.

Jebin John Has Built His Identity by Establishing His Investment Platform

Jebin John has gradually carved out a unique professional trajectory for himself. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Statistics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2023. He began his career in May 2019, when he became a Sales Associate at Aptive Environmental. Jebin left the position in August 2020 before joining JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a Software Engineer in January 2023. While serving there, he worked as an Account Executive at SumUp from September 2023 to February 2024. Jebin eventually moved on from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in July 2025.

Jebin then tapped into his entrepreneurial spirit. In August 2025, he became the Founder and Managing Member of Infinity Strategies LLC, an equity and derivatives investment platform. Beyond his accomplishments, he leads an active lifestyle through a rigorous fitness regimen and his passion for basketball. Jebin is currently an avid basketball player associated with the Desi Sports Association. His love for traveling came to the forefront when he visited the City of Love — Paris, France, in June 2025, before exploring the beautiful streets of Italy in December of that same year. Besides that, Jebin enjoys going out with his friends and spending lazy afternoons lounging by the pool.

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