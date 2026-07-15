Are Jessica Grace and Edris From The Ultimatum Marry or Move Still Together?

Jessica Grace Booker and Edris Khalieque were one of the original six couples who were introduced in season 4 of Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.’ They had first met in a hotel lobby, where she made the first move, and their relationship blossomed from there. She had always envisioned a connection built on mutual commitment and teamwork, which she ultimately found in Edris. Just a month later, they signed a lease and moved in together. Although they were on the same page about several values, he wasn’t sure whether Jessica’s perspective on boundaries matched his. After two years of their relationship, Edris’ reluctance to propose pushed her to give him an ultimatum.

Jessica Grace Booker and Edris Khalieque’s Journey Ended With a Heartfelt Engagement

When Jessica Grace Booker and Edris Khalieque were introduced on the show, they had been together for 2 years. Although both of them wanted to start a family and have children, he didn’t feel ready to propose and hoped the experience would bring them clarity. While Jessica wanted to understand her place in Edris’ life, he explained that she had repeatedly crossed boundaries. He admitted she had never been unfaithful, but he wanted to know whether they shared the same expectations for accountability and respect. As the experiment unfolded, Jessica explored another connection with Luke Wesselhoff, while Edris found Alex Johnsen attractive.

During the cocktail party, Edris told Jessica he wanted to approach their connection with a “clean slate” rather than hold onto past grievances. He reminded her she was free to walk away at any time. However, she made it clear that whenever she pictured marriage and children, she could envision a future only with him. On the Choice Day, as Luke reflected that Jessica would be a great wife, Edris stunned everyone by walking away from the table to pick an engagement ring. He then walked up to her and asked her to marry him, which she gladly accepted. Edris confessed that the experiment reaffirmed that Jessica made him feel truly cherished, while she expressed how deeply she loved him and wanted to face every challenge of life together.

Jessica Grace and Edris Have Kept Details About Their Bond Private

Following their emotional engagement on the show, Jessica Grace and Edris stepped into the real world hand in hand, hopeful about beginning the next chapter of their lives together. Following that, they have continued to follow each other on their respective Instagram pages. However, it is essential to note that there have been no public interactions between them. Additionally, Jessica and Edris have not shared any pictures or videos of themselves together.

In some of the most recent pictures that Jessica has shared on her pages, she does not appear to be wearing her engagement ring. The subtle sign may indicate that her relationship with Edris has not worked out after the show. On the contrary, neither of them has publicly addressed the status of their relationship. Yet, there is a possibility that they have likely remained on amicable terms, as they still follow each other on social media.

Jessica is a Real Estate Broker and Loves Spending Time With Her Loved Ones

Jessica Grace Booker began her journey by earning a degree in Political Science and completing a minor in Social Entrepreneurship from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2011. During her time there, she also learned Spanish, making her bilingual. In December 2015, Jessica kick-started her career as a Real Estate Broker for Allen Tate Realtors. Jessica eventually became a member of the Urban Land Institute. As of writing, she is using her hands-on experience to sell incredible properties in the real estate business at Engel & Völkers Charlotte (formerly Henderson Ventures). In May 2026, Jessica worked on a music video for the band LOWBORN.

Besides that, Jessica has cultivated a growing Instagram community of more than 8K followers. Through the platform, she showcases property listings and celebrates successful sales. Away from work, she is a dedicated fitness enthusiast. Friendship is a significant part of her life, often leading her to express her gratitude for their immense support. Family has always remained at the center of Jessica’s world, especially her father, Robert A. Booker. In her free time, she enjoys attending lively music concerts and basketball games at the stadium. As an avid traveler, Jessica journeyed to the beautiful landscapes of Curaçao in November 2025, followed by her visit to the beaches in Tulum, Mexico, in January 2026.

Edris Has Transformed Personal Struggles Into a Purpose-Driven Career

Away from the spotlight, Edris Khalieque has dedicated his life to a mission deeply rooted in his experiences. He had revealed that he once battled substance abuse, and by the time he appeared on the show, he had been sober for 16 years. Rather than allowing his past to define his life, Edris turned it into an ambition, becoming the founder and CEO of Sobio, Inc. The platform offers virtual therapy, daily coaching, and personalized treatment plans, helping individuals struggling with substance abuse get support from the comfort of their homes. Currently, Edris is also active on his Instagram page, where he shares his journey and raises awareness of virtual recovery programs.

In January 2026, Edris appeared on the ‘You Mad Dawg? Podcast.’ There, he discussed his journey to sobriety and the inspiration behind his addiction recovery. Beyond his professional endeavors, he embraces an adventurous lifestyle. From attending music concerts to visiting snowcapped mountains for snowboarding, he tries to cherish every moment. Edris’ personal life usually revolves around his parents, who are also his biggest supporters. He frequently spends quality time with them, sharing meals and expressing his gratitude. Aside from that, Edris loves taking long walks by the beach and cuddling with his adorable pup, Oreo, on lazy days.

Read More: Are Yasmin and Tommy From Love Island UK Still Together?