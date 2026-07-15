Are Hayley and Blake From The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Still Together?

Season 4 of Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ features six original couples, including Hayley Dinaé/Hayley Hendrich and Blake Robertson. Their first meeting was unexpected and happened when she was looking after his stepbrothers as a nanny. Hayley and Blake’s relationship further blossomed when their chemistry became undeniable during a family gathering around a fire pit. He eventually wanted to get married, but she felt that she needed more time to see if he could meet her emotional needs. With their future hanging in the balance, Blake issued an ultimatum, which led the pair to the show.

Hayley Dinaé and Blake Robertson Observed Personal Growth After Their Trial Marriage

Hayley Dinaé and Blake Robertson had been together for one and a half years before they came on the show. While he felt ready to take the next step, she believed her emotional needs weren’t met throughout their relationship. She further mentioned that although she brought up those concerns several times, nothing changed. After their split and the show’s dating phase, Blake carefully chose Ashley Wilson as his trial marriage partner, while Hayley selected Ashley’s ex-boyfriend, Killian Grondin. Once they settled in, tensions arose because Killian continued to communicate with Ashley, prompting Hayley to speak with Blake. Ultimately, all four of them decided to fully commit to the trial marriage by blocking each other.

Hayley later contacted Blake after discovering that Killian’s friends had spoken about her disrespectfully. It led to a growing distance between her and her trial marriage partner. Eventually, although the situation deeply hurt her, she acknowledged that she could have expressed her feelings more calmly. By the time the original couples reunited, Blake and Hayley were eager to give their relationship another chance. She openly admitted that she once depended on him for reassurance, but had realized that the confidence needed to come from herself. Blake was also satisfied that both of them had worked on their individual shortcomings. He further realized that although he had been thoughtful towards Hayley, he wasn’t expressing love in the way she needed to receive it.

Hayley and Blake’s Connection Has Seemingly Ended After the Show

With just two weeks remaining before the final decision, Hayley and Blake found themselves confronting the old issues again since she felt he wasn’t expressing himself properly. On the other hand, her partner insisted that he was doing his best to provide her with the emotional support she needed. The couple later went on a date, where they realized their connection had become fragile. However, Hayley and Blake continued to communicate their needs to repair the broken parts of their relationship.

After Hayley and Blake stepped into the real world, there have been several signs suggesting that they may have gone their separate ways. They have stopped following each other on their personal Instagram pages, and neither has shared any pictures of themselves together. Furthermore, they haven’t interacted through any comments on their social media posts. While neither Blake nor Hayley has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, their lack of communication suggests they may not have remained in contact.

Hayley Dinaé is an Exceptional Marketing Specialist and a Proud Paw Parent

Hayley Dinaé graduated from Burges High School in El Paso, Texas. In August 2020, she went on to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business at Stephen F. Austin State University. She finally earned the degree in May 2024. Hayley began her professional journey in August 2022 as a Cocktail Server at Hotel Fredonia and Convention Center and continued working there until March 2023. Following that, she gained experience as a Supervisor at Roma’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant and as an Associate District Manager at ADP. In April 2025, Hayley tapped into her entrepreneurial drive, becoming co-owner of Robertson Growth Group and serving in that role until the following November.

Since November 2025, Hayley has been excelling in her role as a Marketing Specialist. Besides that, she has cultivated a strong presence on social media as a digital creator, especially on Instagram, where she boasts over 4K followers. Another of her greatest passions is traveling, which has taken her to several exotic locations. In November 2024, Hayley experienced the vibrant culture of Mexico, followed by her memorable trips to Paris, France, and London, England in July 2025. In May 2026, she traveled to the beautiful beaches of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands. No matter what she does, Hayley always finds her way to her adorable pup, Winston, who holds a special place in her heart.

Blake Cherishes Every Moment He Experiences During His Travels

Blake Robertson has always approached life with immense dedication. As of writing, he has built a successful career as the Marketing and Operations Director at Motorhomes of Texas. In that role, he oversees luxury motorhome sales and customer service. When he isn’t busy with work, he loves exploring different corners of the world. In December 2024, Blake witnessed the magnificent monuments in Italy before heading to Punta Mita, Mexico, in January 2025.

Shortly after, Blake visited historical sites in Rome, Italy, followed by a trip to the beaches of the Bahamas. Beyond this, he has explored several iconic destinations across his country, including his visit to the lively New Orleans, Louisiana, South Carolina, and California. He always enjoys spending time in the outdoors, reconnecting with nature. Furthermore, Blake maintains a strict fitness regimen, highlighting his commitment to health and wellness.

Read More: Are Ashley and Killian From The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Still Together?