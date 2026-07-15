Are Ashley and Killian From The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Still Together?

Ashley Wilson and Killian Grondin’s love story began 14 years ago, before they were introduced in season 4 of Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.’ They crossed paths while representing rival cheerleading teams. Years later, they reunited, and their rekindled connection blossomed into a committed relationship. They had initially moved to Miami, Florida, and then relocated to Houston, Texas, to be closer to Ashley’s family. Killian was ready for marriage, having initially received her father Wayne Wilson’s blessing, but a family altercation led her father to withdraw his approval. After 4 years together, she finally gave her partner an ultimatum.

Ashley Wilson and Killian Grondin Faced Tensions During Their Trial Marriages

After Ashley Wilson and Killian Grondin parted ways on the show, he revealed that his biggest concern was whether her family would accept him just the way he is. As the speed-dating phase progressed, she found herself drawn to Blake Robertson, while her ex-partner felt most connected to Hayley Dinaé. Hence, during the Choice, Blake and Ashley decided to enter the trial marriage together, just like Killian and Hayley. Tensions soon resurfaced when Killian continued to communicate with his ex-girlfriend via text and showed the messages to his trial marriage partner. Ashley felt that his behavior was projecting his insecurities, and all four of them finally met and decided to block each other to fully embrace the experience.

The situation became uncomfortable again when Ashley was taken aback by a comment Hayley claimed Killian had made, suggesting he would become intimate with his trial marriage partner if she wasn’t modest, given his ex-girlfriend’s behavior. When his ex-partner confronted him, he denied making the alleged remark. After Ashley and Killian reunited, she noted that she saw growth in him. Following their meeting with her parents, her partner learned that Wayne Wilson’s reservations stemmed from his desire to see Killian mature and prove he could protect his daughter. However, Ashley’s boyfriend left the conversation dissatisfied because he felt her father focused on his shortcomings rather than the positives.

Ashley and Killian Are Likely Navigating Their Bond Away From the Spotlight

As the experiment neared its conclusion, Killian made another effort by meeting Ashley’s parents alone. It made Wayne feel that his daughter’s partner truly respected him. Killian ultimately told him that he was willing to ask for his blessing again and was striving to become the partner his girlfriend deserved. However, Wayne remained cautious, emphasizing that change was demonstrated through consistent actions. After their time on the show, Killian and Ashley have continued to follow each other on Instagram. In June 2025, he tore his Achilles tendons in both his legs and underwent surgery.

During that time, Killian shared a video of Ashley thanking her for taking care of him. In July 2026, he shared another heartfelt video in which she supported him during his rehabilitation. He also shared a romantic clip of them together on a road trip, mentioning, “When life feels like a movie.” However, it is worth noting that Ashley has not been wearing an engagement ring in her recent pictures and videos. Additionally, they haven’t publicly interacted on social media. From what we can tell, the couple appears to be continuing to work on their relationship privately, away from the public eye.

Ashley Has Built a Thriving Career While Remaining Close to Her Family

Ashley Wilson had already established herself as a driven professional in June 2013, when she joined the workforce as a Model for GlitzGirl Cosmetics and served there until August 2014. Following that, she became a Model at Varsity Spirit and a Contributing Writer for The Cheerleading Magazine. Ashley eventually moved on from both roles in August 2016. From May 2016 to March 2017, she made her mark as an Oklahoma State Cheerleader at Oklahoma State University. In August 2019, she joined her father’s venture, SynergenX Health, as a Marketing Manager. Additionally, Ashley took on the role of Real Estate Agent at Luxuri International in September 2021 and continues to excel in that position.

Today, Ashley has carved out her path as a content creator, amassing over 310K followers on Instagram. Through the platform, she collaborates with brands such as Make Wellness and PeptidesATX. She also maintains an Amazon Storefront and ShopMy page. Her personal life has always revolved around her parents, Wayne and Tracy Wilson, and her brother, Bryan Wilson. Sadly, tragedy struck the family in May 2026, when Tracy suddenly passed away. Since then, Ashley has found strength in the unwavering support of her father and brother. Another source of comfort and joy in her life is her two furry pups. In her free time, Ashley seeks respite in the sunny beaches and spends quality time with her friends.

Killian Efficiently Balances a Real Estate Career With His Passion for Fitness

Away from the limelight, Killian Grondin has gradually paved a unique professional path for himself with resilience. He began his journey as a competitive cheerleader, highlighting his exceptional gymnastic skills. In August 2014, he stepped into the role of a Real Estate Agent at Keller Williams Realty First Atlanta. By 2019, he also became a Real Estate Specialist at Progress Residential and a Real Estate Agent for Casner Realty Group. Furthermore, Killian is affiliated with Canvas Real Estate, based in Miami, Florida. Aside from that, he is fluent in French and English.

Killian has gradually been growing his presence on Instagram, gaining more than 2.9K followers. His content usually offers glimpses into his daily life and professional achievements. Long before embarking on his real estate career, he was deeply involved in athletics. Hence, Killian now enjoys an active lifestyle, participating in activities like wakeboarding and barefoot water skiing. A dedicated fitness enthusiast, he spends considerable time exercising at the gym. In his leisure time, he loves unwinding with his friends, whether it’s swimming in the pool or going cycling.

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