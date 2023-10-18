Alex LeMay: Who is Living For the Dead’s Tech Savvy Ghost Hunter?

Seen in Hulu’s ‘Living For the Dead,’ Alexandré “Alex” LeMay became well known for their role as a ghost hunter who not only has psychic abilities but can also work with technology related to paranormal investigation in a way that leaves you filled with awe. Additionally, their compassionate and curious nature left quite a mark on those with whom they interacted throughout the reality show. Thanks to their resilience, bravery, and quick thinking, the investigator has earned much fame for themselves, leaving many quite eager to learn more about them. So, let’s dive right and learn more about Alex, shall we?

Alex LeMay’s Background

Preferring to use they/her pronouns, Alex LeMay’s interest in the paranormal began at a young age. Claiming that they have been sensitive to spirits since they were born, the television celebrity has often been eager to learn and explore the field. The investigator is also quite proficient as a designer, having learned much at Earls Academy from January 2005 to April 2007. In the Hulu series, they revealed how they had once struggled with dark thoughts at one point, which Alex felt allowed them to connect well with the spirit of Julie Powell that allegedly haunts the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, Arizona.

At one point in their life, Alex seemingly also went by Spike. Most of the time, the reality TV star can be seen happily enjoying the company of their friends, especially when this overlaps with a good paranormal experience. Now based in Phoenix, Arizona, Alex has a pet dog named Gertrude, a black pug who is much adored. When it comes to describing themself, Alex uses words like sensitive and weirdo, fully proud of the person they are today. They also take joy in being a creative soul and are apparently a type INFP (Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Prospecting) according to the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator.

Alex LeMay’s Profession

As fans of the show might already be aware, Alex LeMay is a paranormal investigator; specifically, they specialize in ghost hunting and technology. More than once in the Hulu series, they have expressed excitement about the new types of gadgets that they can use while investigating a case. Thanks to their work, Alex has not only appeared in ‘Living For the Dead,’ but, as of writing, has also been a part of singular episodes of ‘Ghost Adventures: House Calls’ and ‘Ghost Adventures.’

Additionally, Alex likes to sell handcrafted objects under the banner of Moon Goddess Market. Almost all of the stuff available on the company’s portal is related to the supernatural, though that does little to diminish the charm of the same. The products can also be bought on Etsy. The reality TV star’s fame on the internet is certainly nothing to be scoffed at, with over 22K followers on Instagram and a YouTube channel that they run under their own name.

Is Alex LeMay Dating?

As of writing, it does not seem like Alex LeMay is dating anyone. It is possible that the reality TV star prefers to keep the details of the same under wraps. That said, they are a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, as evidenced by the fact that they joined four other paranormal investigators from the community in the Hulu show. Seemingly also known as Ghost Prince, Alex has earned much respect as a supernatural expert and is always eager to look out for those who have come under their care.

