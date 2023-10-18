Is Hulu’s Living For the Dead Scripted or Real?

Hosted by Kristen Stewart, Hulu’s ‘Living For the Dead’ combines the fun of road trips with paranormal investigation in a way that few have seen before. Featuring five highly talented members of the LGBTQ+ community, the reality show is reminiscent of ‘Queer Eye‘ as the cast goes to various haunted locations across the USA to find the truth behind the supernatural activities that have been plaguing those associated with the haunted places. While the show is truly an entertaining piece of media, it has also led fans to question just how much of what we see on the screen is true. If you are eager to explore the same, worry not because we have just the answers you need!

Is Living For the Dead Scripted?

Whether or not ‘Living For the Dead’ is scripted is a question that is highly dependent upon the belief system of those either involved in the process or those watching the show from their home. Featuring Alex LeMay, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, and Roz Hernandez, the series delves into the realm of the supernatural in a way that not all might be able to trust. However, that seems less to do with the reality show itself and more to do with just how much a particular viewer might be open to the idea of paranormal.

What does allow the show to seem rooted in reality is the fact that most of the places that are featured in the show are some of the very well-known places when it comes to supernatural activity. Season 1’s Clown Motel, Lemp Mansion, and Louisville Palace Theatre are some of the many locations that have long had a history of being considered hubs for the paranormal. The experts featured in the show do seem to firmly believe in the existence of spirits and do seem quite empathetic and open to those they are meant to help.

While the Hulu show does have some of the expected gadgets that one might expect from a paranormal investigation show, like ghost boxes and EMF readers, the end result for the team of five often is not what one might expect. In most cases, the investigators are content to leave the places as they are after learning the truth and providing their clients with tips that might help them. Instead of shivering scenes of exorcisms, we are treated with the experts mostly asking the citizens to focus on their mental health and let go of the past, believing that such trauma might feed the malevolent spirits.

Whether or not the paranormal aspect of the expert advice might be true, the common theme of urging others to take care of their mental health is perhaps something that even most skeptics might agree with. Interestingly, ‘Twilight‘ star Kristen Stewart not only acts as the show’s narrator but is also one of its executive producers. “It’s so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea, and now it’s a show,” the actress shared with the People. “It started as a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream, and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time.”

According to Stewart, the team of five paranormal investigators “makes me laugh and cry, and they had the courage and heart to take us places I wouldn’t go by myself.” This is a sentiment that most of the viewers might agree with. While the legitimacy of the series is highly dependent on how much belief one has in the idea of the supernatural, what is undeniable is the easy chemistry that the experts have and the compassion that they often showcase for others.

Read More: Where is Hulu’s Living For the Dead Filmed?