Juju Bae: Who is the Witchcraft and Healing Expert on Living For the Dead?

Among the various experts featured in Hulu’s ‘Living For the Dead,’ Juju Bae plays a crucial role as a spiritual healer. Her guidance and calm personality make her a treasure of the team as she helps others navigate the turbulent waters of the supernatural world. Needless to say, Juju has made many fans who are quite fascinated with her work and are certainly eager to know what they can about her. If you are in the same boat, worry not because we have your back!

Juju Bae’s Background

Born in July of 1992, Juju Bae has always been fascinated with the culture of her ancestors, firmly believing that many of them act as her guides in the spirit form. As such, she has explored the black culture quite extensively, embracing many of the traditions that have been around for centuries. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community who is also a self-proclaimed witch, Juju shared in the Hulu show that she feels like coming out is a continuous process, with her having to almost always be cautious about revealing her identity on different levels, especially in a new space.

Juju has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, having gained the same from Spelman College. Apart from her deep interest in the world of the paranormal, she is also quite a wordsmith, both when it comes to speaking and writing. Her skillset has allowed her to not only expand her knowledge of the culture she so profoundly loves but also to educate others about the same. More often than not, she takes joy in working alongside like-minded people, especially when there is a chance to learn something new.

Juju Bae’s Profession

As fans of the show might be aware, Juju acts as a witch and spiritual healer who uses various techniques like divination and candles to seemingly communicate with supernatural entities. Additionally, she is the proud host of “A Little Juju,” a podcast she started in 2018. The program is dedicated to exploring the history and culture of the black community, even having earned an iHeartRadio nomination in the past.

Apart from her skills as an orator, Juju has also written a book titled ‘Book of Juju’ that focuses on topics like ancestral veneration, healing, liberation, peace, etc. The book is scheduled to be released sometime in Spring of 2024. Juju also likes to take part in various events to discuss the topics she is very passionate about. She even took part in Off-White and Trinice McNally’s “I Support Black Women” campaign in 2021 in order to communicate with those working towards the same goals as her.

Thanks to her exemplary work, Juju’s online presence is nothing short of impressive. Her personal Instagram account has over 32K followers, while her podcast’s page is followed by more than 12K people. Additionally, she has a YouTube channel of her own name that boasts a subscription count of more than 6K subscribers. It is through the use of a variety of platforms on the internet that Juju hopes to spread her knowledge to as many people as possible.

Is Juju Bae Dating Anyone?

As of writing, it does not seem like Juju is dating anyone. The reality TV star has stated in the Hulu show that she is “queer” but does not seem to be in a publically open relationship at the time. Her work as a paranormal expert certainly keeps Juju busy, though she is certainly proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. With her television debut, Juju’s fame has certainly increased by leaps and bounds, and she seems ever eager to educate her new audience about the things that she has been aiming to spread awareness about for so long.

