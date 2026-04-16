Someone Has to Know: Is Erik Based on Jorge Matute’s Real Brother? Where is He Now?

Netflix’s ‘Someone Has to Know‘ follows the investigation into the disappearance of Julio Montoya Font and his family’s tireless efforts to find him. The eight-episode season unfolds from the perspective of three parties connected to the case, one of whom is Julio’s mother, Vanessa, and his brother, Erik. While both want to know what happened to Julio, the situation is particularly difficult for Erik, who is caught between wanting to find his brother and focusing on the life that’s ahead of him. The story presents his struggles in a realistic manner that makes the audience empathize with the character. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Erik is Inspired by Jorge Matute’s Real Brother

The events presented in ‘Someone Has to Know’ are inspired by the real case of Jorge Matute Johns, who went missing on November 20, 1999. The series uses fictional names to present the stories, but most of the characters in it are inspired by real people, one of whom is Jorge’s brother, Álex Matute Johns. As shown in the series, Álex was only 25 when Jorge went missing. He was deeply affected by his brother’s disappearance and joined his parents in their efforts to put pressure on the authorities to take the investigation seriously. The mental toll that the loss took on him reflected on his physical state as well. Reportedly, he barely slept and lost about eleven kilos.

At the time, Álex was studying law. He revealed that he had always been very self-critical, and he was also hard on his brother about taking his life and career seriously and making something of himself. Initially, he had wanted to be a photographer and also had a professional camera, which was often turned towards his brother. Eventually, however, he decided to turn towards law, and while he was still pursuing it, his brother went missing. It was a very difficult time for Álex, but he said that “despite all the pain and chaos,” he was able to pass his exams and get his degree. He credits his “strength not to give up, despite everything” to his brother.

As the years passed, he continued to work towards finding the truth about his brother’s fate. However, when his family was given Jorge’s birth certificate with “no cause of death” written on it, things shifted somewhat. While his mother became even more adamant about finding out the truth, Álex started to wonder if it was time to “close that chapter and move on with [his] life.” He was exhausted by his grief and the fight that had been ongoing for years. While he did focus on his life, he still continued fighting for his brother and the truth.

Álex Matute Johns is a Renowned Lawyer Today

Álex Matute Johns lives in Abogado, Chile, where he works as a lawyer. His work has led him to advise corporations and institutions, working in both public and private sectors. Apart from working as a legal and corporate affairs manager, he has served as the Governor of Arauco and worked as a prosecutor for the Chilean Copper Commission (COCHILCO). Over the years, he has also written blogs about government policies and spoken out about corruption and crime that have plagued society. He has also appeared on news channels to talk about Jorge’s case, as well as about other important social and political issues. At the same time, he has kept his personal life out of the public limelight.

Now in his early 50s, Álex reflected that he had spent half his life fighting for his brother and seeking justice for him. At the same time, the fight has expanded to help others in a similar position and change the system for the better so that no one else is deprived of justice. Along with his mother, he fought to change the law that requires 48 hours to pass before a person is considered missing and the cops start investigating the case. He has worked with several people who also suffered the loss of a loved one. He helped the granddaughters of María Elcira and the mothers of the girls who went missing from Alto Hospicio.

Álex revealed that in working with the families, he witnessed their pain and “the discrimination from the police themselves, who weren’t investigating, and from society as a whole.” Working on these cases, he has been affected by the situations he has encountered, but at the same time, he can feel the pain of the people because he has been through a similar situation himself. Álex and his mother were also contacted by the creators of the Netflix series. They met with the producers, though they did not like the idea of using real people’s names in the series. They said they don’t have a problem with the show being inspired by Jorge’s case, but they don’t want the story to profit off his name by presenting their own version. Meanwhile, Álex continues to use his voice to speak for truth and justice for all.

Read More: Someone Has to Know True Story, Explained