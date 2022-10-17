Alexa Alfia From Love is Blind: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ is a unique dating show that puts the concept of love to the test in different ways. Each season, the cast members are given the opportunity to get to know several potential partners through specially crafted pods. The pods allow the participants to verbally communicate with each other without being able to see what the other person looks like. Once a marriage proposal is extended and accepted, the engaged couple can finally see who they are going to marry and prepare for their wedding.

Season 3 of the series provides the audience an opportunity to witness how several young men and women utilize the opportunity. One of the most prominent faces on the particular iteration of the show was the gorgeous Alexa Alfia. Throughout her time on the show, fans were impressed by her personality and confidence. Naturally, people are curious to know more and more about the reality TV star, and we are here to tell you everything we know about her.

Alexa Alfia’s Family and Background

Born on September 28, 1995, to a Jewish-Israeli family, Alexa Alfia grew up in and around Dallas, Texas. Alexa adores her six siblings, which include her older sister, two younger brothers, a step-sibling, and a younger sister named Emma. Alexa’s father, Adam, and mother divorced when the reality TV star was quite young. As of writing, her father is married to a woman named Morgan, and Alexa seemingly has a good bond with her. The ‘Love Is Blind’ participant has a big family, including her cousins Alon and Cara.

In 2013, Alexa became a student at Tel Aviv University and got her Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies in 2016. Alexa lives in a beautiful apartment in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and is quite a food enthusiast. The reality TV star is quite close to her friends and family. While she is not super religious, Alexa and her family take pride in their Israeli culture.

Alexa Alfia’s Professional Life

After graduating from University, Alexa took over her mother’s company, called Allstate Insurance Agency, in August 2017. The reality TV star serves as both the Owner and an Agent for her organization. She is a third-generation agent in her family and likes to help people through her work.

Some of Alexa’s clients include American Economy Insurance Company, Economy Preferred Insurance Company, Farmers Insurance Exchange, Fire Insurance Exchange, etc. Given her strong ties to the Dallas-Fort Worth Area, Alexa feels like she understands what the locals need from their insurance plans. As a fan of volunteering and social service, Alexa thinks her line of work is beneficial to society in general.

Alexa Alfia’s Fiancé

Alexa Alfia appeared in season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’ at the age of 27. However, she was not sure how well would the process work and whether or not she would find a compatible partner. Hence she was pleasantly surprised to have found someone to connect to on the show. The start of Alexa’s journey on the show was quite heartwarming, and the Insurance Agent had quite an interesting time on the show.

Though there were indeed some rough patches during her time as a participant, Alexa did give her best to try and fulfill the main purpose of the show. As of writing, Alexa seems to enjoy the company of her loved ones. She also has two adorable fluffy white dogs named Tito and Loki, who hold a special place in her heart. We wish Alexa the best in her life and hope she has a wonderful future ahead.

