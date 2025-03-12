Are Alexa and Lino From Temptation Island Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ has been a rollercoaster of emotions, testing the trust and love of couples before unmatched temptations. It introduced four couples, among whom Alexa Santamaria and Pasqualino “Lino” Massimo Troisi stood out the most. Lino came to the island to be entirely sure whether he wanted to take the next step and get engaged and to understand if he was the first choice for Alexa. On the other hand, his partner desired to make sure she was not codependent and genuinely wanted him in her life. What made them stand out among the other couples was how gracefully the duo navigated through the challenges they faced on the show, staying true to themselves.

Alexa and Lino’s Love Story Only Strengthened Despite the Rocky Start

When Alexa and Lino came to the island, they had been in a relationship for over 3.5 years. Lino revealed this was his longest relationship, and he had never had a profound connection before Alexa. The pair first met at the gym, where he got distracted by her and ended up hurting himself. Despite their meet-cute, they faced challenges early on in their relationship. Alexa was previously married. She was 21 at the time, but it only lasted for a year. Lino was her next significant partner, but she was “exclusive” with him and another guy at the same time, right at the beginning of their relationship. These raised doubts in Lino’s mind; hence, they wanted to make sure that this lingering resentment and feelings could be cleared when there was temptation surrounding them to test their love story truly.

Another point of contention between them was Lino’s continuous relocations due to his partner’s traveling. He felt as if he was putting his aspirations on hold for her. From the very start, Alexa and Lino handled the experience with maturity and respect. The couple mainly focused on self-discovery rather than looking for connections outside their relationship. Although both of them challenged themselves constantly to check if they would give in to temptation, they refused to succumb to doubts or emotional distance. Over the course of the show, Alexa went on dates with Max since he was a good listener and expressed his genuine opinions about his long-term romance with Lino.

Alexa disclosed that if her partner did not realize that she chose him at every turn, then she would not be able to continue the relationship. On the other hand, during the bonfires, she could also see her boyfriend challenging himself with temptation but remained confident that he was only doing so to get the clarity he needed for their relationship. Despite the challenges and opportunities, they continued to show their restraint and never crossed boundaries. The duo did not drift apart, which was quite evident when they sent one another a video message. While Lino reassured her that she is the only one for him, Alexa also expressed how much she loves and trusts him.

By the time the Final Bonfire dawned on them, he had already decided he wanted to spend the rest of his life with his partner and was ready to finally pop the question. Similarly, Alexa discovered that she was not codependent on him but still wanted him in her life forever. She also let go of the guilt she had been carrying over his career and relocations because just like she had always chosen him, he had consistently chosen her – nothing was forced. Ultimately, Lino called her dad to ask for her hand in marriage before proposing to her after the bonfire in a romantic setting, in a garden filled with flowers and candles.

Alexa and Lino Have Embraced Their Life Together Stronger Than Ever

After Alexa and Lino’s emotional engagement following the Final Bonfire, the duo undoubtedly stepped into the real world stronger than ever. They highlight the fact that, unlike many reality TV couples, their love is more than just a moment captured on camera. While ‘Temptation Island’ reinforced their love, their journey also allowed them to work on the deeper aspects of their relationship. Currently, the individuals seem to have proper clarity on their stand in each other’s lives and don’t appear to be questioning their self-worth either. Although the couple has kept their personal experiences under wraps for now, they still have each other’s pictures on social media. As of writing, the duo even follows each other on Instagram, further indicating that they are most likely carefully balancing their love and career while staying true to themselves.

Alexa and Lino Continue to Thrive in Their Respective Careers

Alexa, currently based in Los Angeles, has always been ambitious and driven about making a difference in people’s lives. After appearing on the show, she returned to her profession as a Labor and Delivery nurse. The TV personality has also decided to return to school and complete her studies in Nutrition. She refers to herself as the “Future NP” and expresses her wish to own a business. In May 2023, she proudly announced her excitement about signing with two renowned modeling agencies – Caroline Gleason Management and Modern Muse Models. The reality TV star is also gradually garnering a fanbase for herself and has already gained over 10K followers on Instagram. Besides her professional endeavors, Alexa is very close to her big brother Kyle, and the duo often banters with each other, revealing their undeniable sibling love. She is also a proud mom to her furry cat, Camry.

Lino has resumed his career as a health coach and personal trainer and has been living the life of his dreams, traveling with his partner. However, the hard part about his professional life is the constant need to move and find a new job whenever Alexa has to travel as a nurse. This did not stop the duo from exploring different parts of the world side by side, and it appears as if they are still continuing on this path. Whether it be a weekend getaway, attending concerts, partying in Texas, or a romantic trip to Italy in October 2024, they are doing it all. The pair has even attended the wedding of their friends together, sharing dreamy glimpses of their time on social media. All in all, they have continued to reaffirm their love for one another. We can surely hope to witness more of their fairy tale journey as they continue to live their lives filled with adventure and mutual support.

