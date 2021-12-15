Are Alexis Williams and Mike Gillislee From Selling Tampa Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Tampa‘ provides an interesting insight into the lives of several high-profile real estate agents working for Allure Realty in Tampa, Florida. Cameras follow these agents around as they balance their personal as well as professional lives, all the while dealing with top clients and selling multi-million dollar houses. Alexis Williams is one such highly successful luxury realtor who has come up the ranks to become one of the best at Allure Realty. With the show featuring her relationship with NFL player Michael “Mike” Gillislee, fans are now clamoring to know if they are still together. Well, we come bearing answers!

Alexis Williams and Mike Gillislee: Selling Tampa Journey

Alexis Williams joined the Sharelle Rosado owned Allure Realty Agency in October 2019. Using her experience and talent, she quickly became a top agent and was quite successful in her job. Moreover, with Alexis now stepping into the glamorous world of reality TV, curiosity around her life is at an all-time high. On the other hand, Michael or Mike Gillislee is a former NFL player who rose to fame while playing college football for the University of Florida. In the NFL, he has played for teams like the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots, and the New Orleans Saints. Although he left the NFL in 2018, Alexis mentioned that he wasn’t wholly retired from the sport but was on his way to do so.

Alexis and Mike go way back and got together when they were in college. They were quick to take to each other after their first meeting and were soon dating. The couple’s dedication and commitment were unquestionable, and their acquaintances were amazed by their brilliant chemistry. Alexis even mentioned that she and Mike were a team and have always taken on life’s challenges together.

Are Alexis Williams and Mike Gillislee Still Together?

Alexis prefers privacy when it comes to her personal life, but it seems like she and Mike are still going strong. With the couple being together from college, they were already engaged and living together at the time of filming. Moreover, Alexis stated how she was highly supportive of Mike’s career and even helped with the transition into everyday life after he retired from the NFL. On the flip side, Mike loves supporting Alexis’ ambitions and often encourages her to give her best without caring about the inter-agent drama.

Besides, the couple does not shy away from praising each other on social media, as Alexis posted a picture of them together with a caption that reads, “I’m so lucky to have you. We inspire each other on a daily basis & I’m so thankful we get to share these memories together.” Mike, too, considers Alexis to be his strength and role model. However, the couple is quite reserved when it comes to updating their fans, and the last picture they posted together dates back to July 2021. Still, with no news on the couple at present, and nothing to suggest a supposed break up, we can assume that Alexis Williams and Mike Gillislee are still together.

