Are Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson From Selling Tampa Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Tampa’ follows several high-profile real estate agents employed by the all-female Allure Realty Agency based in Tampa, Florida. Subsequently, the TV show has drummed up much interest around the agency’s owner, Sharelle Rosado, a US Army veteran who got into real estate and established her agency in 2019. With the show focusing on her dating life and her relationship with former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson, fans are now clamoring to know if they are still together. Let’s find out, shall we?

Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson: How Did They Meet?

Sharelle Rosado is a US Army veteran and a successful entrepreneur who took the real estate industry in Tampa, Florida, by storm. She now owns and operates the Allure Realty Agency, which boasts some of the topmost clients in the area. On the other hand, Chad Johnson is an ex-NFL player who has played for teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins, and the New England Patriots.

Sharelle claimed that she had been interested in Chad for a long time but never approached him directly. However, with both of them having children from previous relationships who run track, that became a mutual place for them to connect. While on the show, Sharelle mentioned that she spotted Chad Johnson’s post on social media and decided to text him. Chad was quick to respond, and the two hit it off immediately. They felt a spark at their very first meet and were quick to take to each other. Mutual attraction and amazing chemistry soon turned the friendship romantic, and the two began dating. However, Sharelle mentioned that they were an on-again-off-again couple for the initial two years, and it took time for them to iron out the differences.

Sharelle Rosado is a proud mother and has three children from her previous relationship: Arieana, Marcus, and Denim. On the other hand, Chad Johnson has been married quite a few times and is a father to several children at present. Still, the couple did not let such matters disrupt their relationship and instead chose to build a connection on love and trust. They are also pretty open to sharing their love on social media as Sharelle shared a picture of them together and wrote, “There are not enough days in forever to allow me to fully express the depth of my love for you.” Moreover, the show even portrays how Sharelle and Chad kept in touch and kept the bond strong through regular video calls and frequent visits while maintaining a challenging long-distance relationship.

Are Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson Still Together?

Fans would be delighted to know that Sharelle and Chad are together and still going strong. After two years of being an on-again-off-again couple, the two decided to get engaged in January 2021 and have since then built up an excellent relationship. He has also been highly supportive of Sharelle’s real estate firm and her lofty ambitions of being the best in the business.

In August 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. According to reports, Sharelle learned about her condition during the filming of ‘Selling Tampa,’ which even documents her announcing the pregnancy to her co-workers. She also seems quite excited to become a mother to a newborn again as she took to social media and wrote, “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret but I’m excited to finally share the news with all of you! We’re so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and in our hearts.” Thus, with the couple now spending some of their best time together and sharing the memories on social media, we want to wish them the very best for the future.

