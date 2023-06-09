Alfredo Galan Sotillo: Where is The Playing Card Killer Now?

As a documentary series delving into one of Spain’s most infamous cases from the past two decades, Netflix’s Amanda Sans Pantling-directed ‘The Playing Card Killer’ is simply unlike any other. That’s because it comprises not just archival footage but also extensive interviews to really shine a light upon the atrocious ways of local military official turned serial killer Alfredo Galan Sotillo. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about him — with a specific focus on his background, his offenses, its overall aftermath, as well as his current standing — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Alfredo Galan Sotillo?

It was reportedly back when Alfredo was a young boy growing up in the small town of Puertollano that he developed an interest in guns, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. The truth is he never really had much direct parental guidance owing to the fact he lost his mother quite early and his father mostly worked, resulting in him forming his own moral compass. According to the original production, his grandmother was the one to then take care of him and his siblings, but he remained rather introverted up until he found a sense of camaraderie in the military.

Alfredo actually enrolled in the Spanish Army at the age of 20 in 1998 due to his passion for firearms, just to soon find himself serving as a Corporal in Alcalá de Henares’ Parachute Regiment. It was from here that he was eventually deployed to Bosnia for humanitarian missions, where he ostensibly witnessed his fair share of atrocities, pain, suffering, black markets, and much more. However, per the docuseries, since he had his unit by his side, there were often times he was able to let loose, have fun, and even engage in a bit of thieving while cleaning up the local streets.

In fact, Alfredo admittedly swiped a 7.63 mm Soviet-special Tokarev se mi-automatic handgun, which he then smuggled into Spain by shoving it inside the old-timey box television set in his pack. That’s when everything changed — he was supposed to go on a break following his return in late 2002 but was asked to remain on duty to help with the Prestige Oil Spill cleanup off Galicia’s coast. So it was while the youngster was working that he suddenly ran off to drag an older woman out of her car in an attempt to steal it before quickly being seized and sent to the Gómez Ulla Military Hospital