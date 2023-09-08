Ali Harper Net Worth: How Rich is Selling the OC Star?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC‘ is an entertaining reality series that has earned many fans since its debut. Hence, the entry of Alexandra “Ali” Harper in season 2 of the show led the public to become quite curious about her professional life. After all, her entry into the world of real estate was quite public, though her previous accomplishments did seem to have helped her secure a position with the Oppenheim Group. So, if you are curious about how rich the reality TV star is, worry not because we have your back!

How Did Ali Harper Make Her Money?

From 2011 to 2013, Ali Harper was a student at the University of Mississippi studying Broadcast Journalism. From May 2013 to August 2013, she worked as a Summer Intern for News Channel 5 in Nashville, Tennesse. This was followed by her joining the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 2013 and studying Journalism, Communication, and other related subjects until 2015. In August 2015, Ali became an Account Executive for Sinclair Broadcast Group and retained the position until August 2016.

Ali became a part of Carol Swain Enterprises as a Public Relations Communications Manager in June 2016, a role she held on to until May 2019. She also joined Country Common as a Content Writer in November 2016, completing four daily assignments until June 2017. Starting in October 2017, Ali became affiliated with the Miss Universe Organization in order to compete in the Miss Tennessee USA 2018 competition. In the same month, she also joined the ‘Music City’ cast as an actor.

“I competed and won the title of Miss Tennessee USA in 2018 and placed Top 10 in Miss USA, all the while I was juggling three jobs and driving for Uber Eats on the side,” Ali told People. It was in October 2018 that she parted ways with the Miss Universe Organization. In December 2017, the reality TV star became a self-employed Website Designer and Content Creator, though she stopped this particular line of work in March 2020. Ali’s time with ‘Music City’ also came to an end in April 2019.

In March 2020, Ali joined Engage by Cell as a Mobile Specialist Consultant and worked there until March 2022. Following her time in Nashville, her journey to become a real estate agent in California is well-documented in ‘Selling the OC.’ With a standing offer to join the Oppenheim Group in Orange County, California, she started preparing in order to get her license so as to show the world just what she is capable of. Ali is also quite popular on the internet, with over 15K followers on Instagram.

Ali Harper’s Net Worth

Presently, Ali Harper does not seem to be active as a real estate agent in California. She does have a massive internet following, with most content creators of her size earning about $15,000 a year. Additionally, most consultants make about $80,000 per year, while reports suggest that the salary of main cast members of ‘Selling the OC’ starts around $23,000 per episode. Considering all these factors, we believe Ali Harper’s net worth to be about $750,000.

