Is Ali Harper Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC‘ is well-loved for its highly captivating cast members, who you cannot help but be curious about. When Alexandra “Ali” Harper entered season 2 of the reality show, fans were quite excited to see just how well she would do in the real estate industry of California. Additionally, people have been quite curious about her personal life, including whether or not she is in a committed relationship. If you are one of her admirers who are eager to learn more about the budding realtor, worry not because we have just the information you need!

Ali Harper’s Background

Having turned by the time that season 2 of ‘Selling the OC’ was released, Ali Harper is a woman deeply rooted in faith and family values. She has spent the majority of her life in Nashville, Tennesse, and is quite close to her mother, Sharon Harper, who was crowned Miss Tennessee in 1981. Additionally, the reality TV star also seems to have a beautiful bond with her father, Ed Harper. While on the Netflix show, she shared how all of her family lives in and around Nashville, calling them the “Kardashians of the South.”

Following her schooling, Ali joined the University of Mississippi in 2011 to study Broadcast Journalism and graduated in 2013. She then worked as a Summer Intern for News Channel 5 from May 2013 to August 2013. In the same year, she enrolled at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and studied Journalism, Communication, and other related subjects until 2015. In August of the latter year, she joined Sinclair Broadcast Group as an Account Executive and held the position until August 2016.

June of 2016 saw Ali becoming a part of Carol Swain Enterprises as a Public Relations Communications Manager. In November of the same year, she became a Content Writer for Country Common, though she left the organization in 2017. It was in October of 2017 that she partnered with the Miss Universe Organization and participated in the Miss Tennessee USA 2018 competition. “I competed and won the title of Miss Tennessee USA in 2018 and placed Top 10 in Miss USA, all the while I was juggling three jobs and driving for Uber Eats on the side,” Ali told People. However, she left the pageant in October 2018.

From October 2017 to April 2019, Ali also worked as an actor for ‘Music City.’ Additionally, she started working as a self-employed Website Designer and Content Creator in December 2017. It was in May 2019 that Ali left Carol Swain Enterprises. She then went on to be a part of Engage by Cell as a Mobile Specialist Consultant in March 2020, having left her self-employment ventures simultaneously.

In March 2022, Ali left Engage by Cell. Not long after that, she visited Orange County, California, where she met with realtors affiliated with the Oppenheim Group, who suggested that she might be an excellent fit in the area’s real estate industry. Having bonded with many of the employed realtors, she gained an open invitation to join the Oppenheim Group in Orange County, California, after she gained her real estate license to practice in the state.

Ali Harper’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Ali is in a happy relationship with Lucas England. The two celebrated their second anniversary in May 2023 and seem to be quite in love. In fact, Lucas’ hectic schedule had him travel to California during the weekdays, which gave Ali the idea to shift to Orange County to be closer to her boyfriend and spend more time with him. “Every day is a blessing with you! Pretty sure you would say it’s a burden every day with me, but you are the best, most exciting, most wonderful person I’ve ever known,” she wrote in the caption of the post celebrating Lucas’ birthday in October 2022.

Given Ali and Lucas’ evident love and affection for each other, it is no wonder that the former was open to braving the unknown by leaving the familiarity of Nashville behind and moving to California. The two had been neighbors for around three years before Lucas asked Ali out on a date in the summer of 2021, marking the start of a beautiful journey. They seemingly moved in together in June 2021 and have since enjoyed every moment of each other’s company. We wish them two the best in life and hope their love life remains full of joy and passion.

