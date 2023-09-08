Selling the OC: Who is Ali Harper? Did She Really Win Miss Tennessee?

With the Oppenheim Group being one of the most renowned brokerages of recent years, it was essentially a dream for still-aspiring realtor Alexandra “Ali” Harper to even get an interview there. However, as chronicled in Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC‘ season 2, she managed not just to land a conversation with founder Jason Oppenheim but also secure a desk for when she gets her license. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about her past — her background, her professional experiences, and if she really was Miss Tennessee at one point — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Ali Harper?

Born in late January 1993 in wondrous Nashville, Tennessee, to Sharon and Ed Harper as an only child, Ali is a true Southerner who has always led a rather comfortable, happy, and stable life. The truth is she admittedly hails from “a very conservative, Christian” family, but at the same time, she did grow up surrounded by parents and relatives that know how to have a good time. “We love cocktails, and we love Jesus,” this Brentwood Academy preparatory school 2011 graduate candidly said in the series before indicating she always received support in everything she did.

It thus comes as no surprise Ali ended up pursuing her passion — she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Communication from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 2015. That same year, she secured an Account Executive position at Sinclair Broadcast, where she remained for a year prior to evolving into a Content Writer for Country Common and then Actor for ‘Music City.’ In fact, the youngster even served as a Public Relations Communications Manager at Carol Swain for 3 years (2016-2019), all the while trying to run her own business in the online world.

Did Ali Harper Really Win Miss Tennessee?

It was actually back in 2015 when Ali first tried out for Miss Tennessee to follow in her mother’s footsteps — crowned winner of 1981 — only to be ranked #5 at the end of this statewide competition. Yet this wasn’t nearly enough for the soon-to-be fashion/beauty blogger with a site called Ali and Things, so she tried out again a mere two years later and concluded by winning the renowned title. The 24-year-old did want to make her mother proud, yet she has since conceded she felt no pressure to step into pageantry; all she was passed along were vales of care as well as compassion.

“I just wanted to work my hardest,” Ali expressed at the time. “I wanted it 100 times more than I did two years ago. You find out a lot about yourself when you quit a corporate job and start a business by yourself. I think all of that prepared me for what I accomplished now.” She then opened up regarding the family legacy aspect and simply stated, “I really couldn’t be more honored in seeing the look on [my mother’s] face. It was not like anything else. We were both ecstatic… It’s such an honor to have that opportunity to follow in her footsteps.”

Coming to Ali’s professional standing at the time, she admitted, “I knew that I was really good at talking about two things: fashion and beauty. I’ve always wanted to start my own business. I knew if I did this, I could have a voice and speak to women of all shapes and sizes, give them advice on what to wear and how to wear it.” In another, more recent interview, this former web designer turned aspiring realtor added, “I competed and won the title of Miss Tennessee USA all the while I was juggling three jobs and driving for Uber Eats on the side. I think it’s safe to say I’m not scared of a little competition and chaos!”

We should mention Ali did subsequently step onto the stage of Miss USA 2018, but it resulted in her being placed in the Top Ten — a ranking she’s actually incredibly proud of to this day. Though since then, this 30-year-old has relocated from Nashville to Laguna Beach alongside her boyfriend, Luke England, where she’s not only preparing to earn her real estate license but is also continuing to expand her brand as an amateur chef influencer.

