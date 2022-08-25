7 Shows Like Selling the OC You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC,’ a spinoff of ‘Selling Sunset,’ follows the employees of The Oppenheim Group’s office in Orange County, California. The reality show presents an entertaining balance of drama, lavishness, and professionalism. As the series progresses, the politics within the office leads to a chain of events that one cannot help but follow with bated breath. Whether it’s professional competitiveness or personal grudges, the employees of the real estate company have left a mark on the fans through their actions.

We are sure that many of our readers enjoyed binging the real estate series and hope to see shows in a similar genre. Luckily, we are here with 7 more series that are sure to capture the interest of those who enjoyed the Netflix drama. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Selling the OC’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (2020- )

We are starting off with ‘The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties,’ which, as the name suggests, is based in Paris, France. The reality series follows the members of the Kretz family and their professional ventures through their independent luxury real estate agency called Kretz & Partners. As the show proceeds, the viewers become familiar with what the real estate industry in the French capital has to follow. We also cannot disregard the entertaining dynamics of the Kretz family and the antics of those around them. Fans of ‘Selling the OC’ are sure to enjoy the breathtaking properties and drama that the French reality show provides.

6. Luxe Listings Sydney (2021- )

Set in Sydney, Australia, ‘Luxe Listings Sydney‘ is an Australian reality show that revolves around D’Leanne Lewis, Gavin Rubenstein, and Simon Cohen as they navigate their way through the real estate industry of their beloved city. Several other agents and people have also appeared on the show in various roles. The series takes the viewers through several breathtaking properties in Sydney, which the agents are determined to have a hand in. Needless to say, the competitive nature of the show is quite similar to the atmosphere of ‘Selling the OC.’

5. Bethenny & Fredrik (2018)

‘Bethenny & Fredrik’ is a reality series based in New York City, New York, and follows Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund as they flip several properties within the Big Apple. The partnership between ‘The Real Housewives of New York City‘ star Bethenny and real estate broker Fredrick resulted in some breathtaking transformations. Fans of ‘Selling the OC’ are sure to enjoy it, given the emphasis that the series puts on luxurious properties.

4. Selling Tampa (2021- )

Created by the minds behind ‘Selling the OC,’ ‘Selling Tampa‘ is a real estate-based reality show that follows the employees of Allure Realty brokerage in Tampa, Florida. The series takes viewers on a breathtaking journey through different properties in Florida as the realtors work their charm to help the houses get new owners. The dynamics between the employees are also worth keeping an eye on. Given the similar format of the series to ‘Selling the OC,’ the admirers of the latter are sure to enjoy the Florida-based show.

3. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (2006- )

‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ follows several real estate agents in the city of Los Angeles, California. The cast members mostly deal with high0end properties and often have well-known celebrities as their customers. Due to its portrayal of desirable houses and lifestyles, the Bravo series has long remained one of the most popular series within the genre. We are sure that fans of ‘Selling the OC’ will enjoy the show since it is set in an area close to Orange County and has a very similar format. In fact, ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ has even given rise to spinoffs based in New York City in New York, Miami in Florida, and San Francisco in California.

2. Selling LA (2011-2013)

HGTV’s ‘Selling LA’ follows three different real estate firms that are trying their best to create an impressive customer base. After all, the bigger the client, the better the profits. However, the real estate industry in the City of Angels is far from forgiving and highly competitive. The show features several well-known celebrities and realtors that are sure to pique your interest. One of the faces that fans of ‘Selling the OC’ may recognize in the HGTV series is that of Jason Oppenheim, who appears as one of the hosts. The similar formats and settings of the series are also bound to capture your interest.

1. Real Estate Wars (2017)

Finishing the list is Bravo’s ‘Real Estate Wars,’ which is set in Orange County, California. The show features 10 real estate agents who are locked in fierce competition to leave the others behind and prove their mettle as the best realtor in the region. Despite its competitive nature, the show does not fail to deliver entertaining drama, gorgeous properties, and unexpectedly talented real estate agents. In short, the show is everything that the fans of ‘Selling the OC’ can hope for.

