Alice and Steve Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Created by Sophie Goodhart, Hulu’s ‘Alice and Steve‘ follows the titular duo as their friendship enters uncharted territories when Steve starts dating Alice’s daughter, Izzy. Initially shocked, then gradually more furious, Alice is unable to come to terms with the relationship and tries tooth and nail to break it. Steve and Izzy, however, become closer than ever and eventually decide to marry, undaunted even by the revelation that Izzy may be pregnant with her ex’s child. At the end, a fire takes over the wedding manor just as Izzy cheats on Steve, who is trapped unaware. However, out of all the people, it’s Alice who dashes in to save her best friend, and in the end, has no choice but to jump off the roof with him, betting it all on landing in a pool. While the show’s creators have not confirmed a sequel as of writing, in the best-case scenario, fans can expect a continuation of this knotty comedy to release sometime around 2028.

Alice and Steve Season 2 Must Begin by Addressing its Cliffhanger

While ‘Alex and Steve’ has not been renewed for a second season as of writing, season 1’s ambiguous ending opens the door to a potential sequel. Steve and Alice’s leap of faith seems to be poorly judged at best, but it also makes sense as a desperate measure standing a few inches from certain death. While there is indeed a pond right next to the mansion, it’s simply not close enough to the roof, and there is no indication of it being deep enough to make for a clean dive. As such, the most probable ending is that Alex and Steve survive, but with severe injuries. However, this in turn sets the stage for several interesting narrative threads, tying up the other ambiguous conclusions sprinkled throughout the finale.

A question that is arguably just as important as the ending cliffhanger itself is whether Steve and Izzy are still willing to get married. Right before the fire, Izzy kisses Janis, clearly indicating that she has feelings for him. The fact that he’s also the biological father of the child makes things even more complicated, as Janis being ready to make the relationship serious would mean the end of Izzy’s time with Steve. The latter, on the other hand, seems to be on the cusp of understanding himself better, especially when it comes to his flaws. In that process, he might even come to understand that this relationship has been running on cardboard wheels this entire time, and it might be a good time for both him and Izzy to reflect on what they truly desire.

Alice and Steve Season 2 is Expected to Bring Back its Lead Cast

With season 1 of ‘Alice and Steve’ ending on an uncertain note for the titular duo, the return of Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement as Alice and Steve remains up in the air. However, given that the characters literally form the name of the story, if a season 2 is greenlit, they can still be expected to make a return. Conversely, actor Yali Topol Margalith might just carry the torch forward as the new protagonist of the tale, as most of the potential plot threads revolve around her decisions. At the same time, fans can expect actor Luca Kamleh Chapman to have a more prominent role if the sequel arrives, as his character, Janis, is now at the forefront of the narrative twists and turns as well.

Another actor who is likely to leave a greater impact on the narrative with a sequel is Joel Fry, who plays Daniel in the show. Alongside him, fans can expect actor Lydia Wilson, who plays Daniel’s charming confidante cum not-so-secret-admirer, Marni. Additionally, actor Eilidh Fisher is also likely to step back into the role of Rome, given how the show leaves her character’s dynamic with Dom on a curious note. It remains unclear whether actors Ebony Aboagye, Priya Basra, Angus Cooper, and Lou Sanders will make a comeback as Zuli, Tray, Nelson, and Nancy, respectively. On the contrary, though, a potential sequel brings a good chance of veteran actor Marcia Warren returning to play Alice’s mother, Val.

Alice and Steve Season 2 Can Focus on the Younger Generation’s Love Dilemmas

At the heart of ‘Alice and Steve’ season 1 lies the eponymous duo’s precarious friendship, which goes up, down, and in circles throughout the six-episode run. While this originates in Alice’s mixed feelings about her best friend dating her daughter, Steve also plays a large role in this. Instead of ever even attempting to communicate his feelings, he resorts to avoidance, at best coming up with an apology card to escape his position. However, at the end, after the rivalry has been irrationally stretched to its limits, both characters come to realize that what they really needed was an external force, akin to a fire, to put things in perspective. At the end of the day, nothing matters to the two of them more than their friendship, and rather than trying to weave around, they must evolve to come to terms with their new realities.

A potential season 2 of the show might also expand on the other relationships of the series and turn them into the main focus. The elephant in the room remains Daniel’s unusual relationship with his co-worker Marni, which has de-escalated from being a possible affair to a prospective relationship and now to a really solid friendship. However, it’s also clear that Marni’s feelings for him have not exactly waned either, which ultimately leaves the ball in his court. Another thread that the show might pick up on is Dom’s relationship with Rome, which is simultaneously the chill aspect of the show, but also finds itself in the eye of the storm more often than not. Given how their dynamic parallels Izzy and Steve’s relationship, the narrative might lean into the cyclical aspect of this story, depending on what a potential sequel offers.

Read More: Alice and Steve Ending Explained: Do Steve and Alice Live or Die? Who Does Izzy Choose?