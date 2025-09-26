Who is Rei? Who Plays Her in Alice in Borderland?

Adapted from the eponymous manga by Haro Aso and directed by Shinsuke Sato, ‘Alice in Borderland‘ chronicles the life of Ryohei Arisu, as he, along with many others, is plunged into a mysterious parallel realm. Here, the only way to survive is by playing a series of deadly games, each more challenging than the last. Relationships are forged and broken over the course of the show, as each character’s sense of right and wrong is stretched to its limit. In the third season of this Netflix science fiction thriller, Arisu and his wife, Usagi, are pulled into this world once again, with even more sadistic games awaiting them. As the protagonist forms a team, he finds an unlikely ally in the form of Rei Morikage, whose desire to survive is in a constant tug of war with her desire to make the game more stimulating. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rei is One of the Smartest Players On-board in Season 3 of Alice in Borderland

Rei Morikage is introduced to the story as one of the game players in the Borderland, joining Arisu’s team and steering it towards victory. Although a number of factors make her stand out from the rest, her most defining feature is her intelligence, which helps her not only survive but thrive in these high-intensity situations. As a strategic player, Rei doesn’t hesitate to blend lies with truth, and that molds her plan during the Zombie Hunt round, where she pretends to be an infected zombie so as to trick Arisu’s group into creating a safety barrier. Her real intention is to preserve the number of players who are tagged as zombies, as she believes that to be the key to victory. Arisu eventually figures out her trick, putting them on even footing for the rest of the story.

Apart from her wits, Rei’s other notable feature is her unique appearance, which is borrowed from anime and otaku culture. Her signature blue hair with a two-tone bob hairstyle only amplifies that look, creating a persona that is as creative as it is edgy. However, Rei’s sense of fashion starkly contrasts her general personality, which appears to be baked in mystery and enigma. While she does not spend too much energy on conversations, she ensures that every word she utters is either useful to winning the game or to spicing it up. To that end, we are also introduced to the darker ends of her character, as she goes as far as to risk more casualties purely to make the games more entertaining. While that is one approach to victory in this supernatural realm, it briefly puts her at odds with the protagonist.

The cracks in Rei’s otherwise charming persona begin to show in the final round of the game, where participants are trapped in a maze complex that shows them a glimpse into their futures as a part of the decision-making mechanics. Here, we get more insight into the character’s past, learning that she is a university student who maintains her otaku lifestyle across the board. However, this comes with its own set of challenges, as shown by her unhealthy relationship with her mother. In one of the darkest turns of the game, Rei is bombarded with visions of her worst possible future, where abuse and failure take over, nearly corrupting her psyche for life. In the end, it is her dynamic with Arisu and team that helps her get out of the game and win, following which she immediately resurrects her relationship with her mother. By the end of the season, we see that Rei has reacclimatized to a normal life and is happier than ever before.

Actor Tina Tamashiro Brings Out the Many Shades of Rei Morikage

Rei’s bombastic personality mixed with the quieter secrets she holds can be a daunting task for any actor to bring to life, but Tina Tamashiro steps into the role with ease, delivering a charming performance. The actor began her screen career with the Japanese film ‘Chasuke’s Journey,’ before featuring in a number of hit titles, such as ‘You, I Love,’ ‘Thorns of Beauty,’ and ‘366 Days.’ Additionally, Tamashiro has also worked in film adaptations of popular manga, with her most notable works being ‘xxxHolic’ and ‘Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe: At a Confessional.’ The actor is most famous for playing Sawa Nakamura in ‘The Flowers of Evil,’ for which she earned critical acclaim.

Alongside ‘Alice in Borderland,’ Tamashiro has featured in a number of Japanese television shows, such as ‘O Maidens in Your Savage Season’ and ‘ Bullets, Bones and Blocked Noses.’ This wide range of performances gave her the skills and expertise needed to channel Rei’s personality and elevate it to another level. Additionally, the actor’s connection to the otaku world across mediums likely helped in connecting with the character and how she expresses herself. With Rei surviving the final round, there is a distinct possibility of Tamashiro reprising her role in a potential fourth season, which opens the doors to a whole new set of possibilities regarding the character’s future trajectory.

