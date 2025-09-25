Alice in Borderland Season 4 Plot and Cast Theories

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, Netflix’s ‘Alice in Borderland‘ tells the story of a world with a secret dimension, where order is determined by a series of ruthless games that challenge one’s moral fibre. The protagonist, Ryohei Arisu, is a gamer with no direction in life, but upon being transported to this realm, he is forced to evolve into a person capable of surpassing every obstacle in order to win. The third season of this science fiction thriller, adapted from the eponymous manga by Haro Aso, ends with Arisu saving his wife, Yuzuya Usagi’s life, and making it out of the game. Although everything seems fine at first glance, various ominous signs indicate that yet another game is about to begin, this time with much more severe consequences than before. While Netflix has not greenlit the fourth season as of writing, in the best-case scenario, one can expect Alice in Borderland Season 4 to release is 2027.

Alice in Borderland Season 4 Might Have a New Game on the Horizon

The finale of season 4 brings one game to a close while simultaneously teasing another. This time, the scope is even larger, with the entire world reporting strange earthquakes and other phenomena, undoubtedly linked to the Borderland. The final shot brings into frame a server named Alice, and while we know nothing about her thus far, it is clear from the name alone that they will be a major player in the potential sequel. The advent of a new game also means that Arisu and Usagi’s life of peace will take yet another hit, and the threat is magnified several times over due to the baby they have on the way. As such, one can expect the protagonists to take charge against the supernatural forces once again, with more allies than ever by their side. With each iteration of the game, the duo has refined their senses, and that is undoubtedly the key to winning in this ruthless battle royale.

The climax of the final round this season is complemented by a surreal exchange between Arisu and the entity known as the watchman, who keeps the balance between the world of the living and the dead. He informs Arisu about the current state of fate and how it points towards death as the final destination. However, Arisu’s refusal of that notion suggests that humanity has the potential to override fate, which in turn teases a direct confrontation with whoever is pulling the strings from behind. As the watchman has ominously declared that a large number of people are about to enter this purgatorial space in the near future, we can expect the next season to be more gruesome than ever, with more sacrifices being required to advance at every step. However, this also means that the gates might finally open to all the truths about this realm and its inner mechanics.

Alice in Borderland Season 4 is Likely to Feature Some Fresh Faces

Across the first two seasons, ‘Alice in Borderland’ has maintained a balance between its core cast and the new characters who take on important roles in the story. As such, a potential fourth season can expect Kento Yamazaki and Yuzuha Usagi to return as Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi, respectively. Alongside the two leads, the survivors from the final round are also likely to play a major role in the story going forward, especially since they remember their experience inside the Borderland. As such, the show might see the return of actors Risa Sudou, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, and Sakura Kiryu as Sachiko, Rei, Nobu, and Natsu, respectively. Given that the troublemaker residents of the supernatural realm, Banda and Oki Yaba, are still alive, there is a possibility of actors Hayato Isomura and Katsuya Maiguma stepping into their respective roles once again.

The third season is not without its share of casualties, and some of the most memorable characters end up meeting their tragic end as the story goes on. Most notably, Ryuji Matsuyama, a psychopathology professor with an interest in the afterlife, dies in the final moments of the story, and this means that actor Kento Kaku is unlikely to reprise his role in the possible sequel. The same can be said about actors Koji Ohkura and Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, who are unlikely to return due to the death of their characters, Tetsu and Kazuya, respectively. The final scene teases a completely new face by the name of Alice; however, with no shot of her face, information about the actor chosen for this role remains secret. Additionally, one can expect several new players to be introduced if the show is renewed for a fourth season, which will consequently mean a number of new talents joining the team.

Alice in Borderland Season 4 Can Explore Arisu and Usagi’s Family Life

The final moments of the season also show a glimpse into Arisu and Usagi’s happily married life, with the duo trying to pin down a name for their child. However, the new wave of conflict means that their relationship will be tested once again. Given that the child has already been registered as a player in the game, their future participation might bring the chaos up another notch. To that end, the family’s love for each other is likely to serve as the narrative’s engine once again. A potential sequel might also take a deeper look into the lives of all the survivors, with Nobu, Rei, Kuina, Chishiya, and many others returning to the equation. A through line between all these participants has been their renewed appreciation of life in all of its shades, which gives all the more fuel to the malevolent forces who have been working from behind the scenes.

Although Ryuji has a definitive death in the season finale, the concept of life beyond the mortal realm might play a part in his character arc. This directly connects to the seeming death of his student in the past. Given what we know about the supernatural realm, there is a distinct possibility of Ryuji, along with many figures from the previous seasons, making their return. This scenario also includes players who survived and chose to make the Borderland their home, such as Banda and Yaba. Given the malicious strain that is present in their actions, the potential new game will have no shortage of enemies. With the watchman constantly weaving the fates of all the characters, a thematic take can be expected on whether these participants, led by Arisu and Usagi, are able to beat death once again and return to the normal world.

