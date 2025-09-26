Why is Ryuji in a Wheelchair in Alice in Borderland? Does Kento Kaku Use a Wheelchair In Real Life?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Alice in Borderland‘ continues the story of Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi as they have to bid their peaceful life goodbye in the face of another round of games. Pulled into the mysterious realm known as the Borderland, the duo has to return to their roots and build a new team from scratch. This time, however, the games are not just more complex but also more sadistic, forcing their players to break their own moral and ethical boundaries. Ryuji Matsuyama enters the story as one of the game’s participants, and quickly climbs the ranks to become as good a player as the two protagonists. The assistant professor has his own share of dark secrets, many of which culminate in his usage of a wheelchair. This physical detail has key tie-ins to not just the larger storyline of this science fiction thriller, but also the thematic conversations of this season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ryuji’s Use of a Wheelchair is Tied to His Dark Past

A glimpse into Ryuji Matsuyama’s past reveals the series of events that led to his wheelchair use in the show. Years before participating in the game, Ryuji was a professor of Psychopathology who did not need a wheelchair. However, his obsession with death and the afterlife meant that he lived his life constantly on the edge. When one of his students began to show interest in this field, Ryuji found a trustworthy ally, and progress in his research seemed inevitable. The most crucial step in that process lay in physical experimentation. Although the plan was to induce a temporary state of near-death to harness the changes it does to the psyche, the risk involved led him to hesitate until his student agreed to become the primary subject. However, when that experiment accidentally led to her death, a guilt-ridden Ryuji tried to take his own life by car crash. His suicide attempt left him with permanent paraplegia, leading to his use of a wheelchair.

Although Ryuji requires a wheelchair for mobility, he is not exactly restricted to it, as he has physically trained himself to rely solely on his arms for a brief period of time. This skill comes in handy during the Runaway Train game, where the winning move involves jumping into another train while both vehicles are moving. Ryuji also shows his physical prowess by climbing the Tokyo Tower all on his own, as well as swimming in torrential waters long enough to reach safety. However, the landmark moment in his transformative journey comes not with his physical actions but with his psychological resolve. Over the course of the episodes, he builds a bond with Usagi, with her supplanting his student in his mind. In the final moments of the season, Ryuji makes amends for his past mistakes by taking control of his life, even in the face of all the limitations imposed upon him.

Actor Kento Kaku Does Not Use a Wheelchair Outside of His Portrayal of Ryuji

While Ryuji uses a wheelchair in his daily life, the same cannot be said about the actor who essays him. Kento Kaku’s use of the wheelchair is purely limited to his rendition of the character, which in turn adds a layer of believability to his portrayal. The popular actor began his cinematic career with the movie ‘Little DJ,’ following which he starred in a number of films and television shows such as ‘Help of God,’ ‘The Young Black Jack,’ and ‘Samurai High School.’ Additionally, Kaku has also worked in film adaptations of popular manga and anime, such as ‘Paradise Kiss’ and ‘Ranma 1/2’. This broad range of roles helped shape his acting abilities, which are on full display in ‘Alice in Borderland,’ where he has to utilize his character’s unique condition to his advantage.

Alongside acting, Kento Kaku also has a number of voice acting roles under his credits. This includes titles such as ‘Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers,’ ‘Spy X Family Code: White,’ and ‘Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom.’ The actor is perhaps best known for featuring in ‘House of Ninjas’ and ‘Akira and Akira,’ where he steps into the roles of Haru and Actor, respectively. Notably, Kaku is also one of the writers and executive producers of ‘House of Ninja,’ which speaks to his range as a creative artist. His portrayal of Ryuji also reflects his commitment to the craft, as well as his willingness to push creative boundaries and refine his talent.

