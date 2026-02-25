Alicia Youngblood: How Did Brian Steven Smith’s Former Girlfriend Die?

As a documentary series executive-produced by renowned actress Octavia Spencer, ID’s ‘Lost Women of Alaska’ delves deep into the rather recent tale of suspected serial killer Brian Steven Smith. The South African native was arrested in 2019 and convicted in 2024 in relation to the homicides of two Indigenous women, but he was first reported to local officials in the summer of 2018. His then-girlfriend, Alicia Pearl Youngblood, had reported that he had confessed to being a murderer and showed her video proof of the same, but alas, nothing became of it until it was truly too late.

Alicia Youngblood Hailed From a Deeply Supportive, Tight-Knit Family

Alicia Youngblood came into this world on August 2, 1979, to Linda Hull and Johnny Youngblood as one of four kids, with her siblings being Amanda Citarella, Michael Scantlin, and Brad Quade. They reportedly grew up in a home full of affection, care, as well as kindness, enabling them to develop such a close bond that it persisted even after they all grew up and had families of their own. Therefore, they still remember her as an adventurer whose spirit was as bright as it was contagious since she had an innate ability to relate to everyone and bring light into their lives by just existing.

Alicia’s loved ones have also described her as an empathetic individual, a passionate listener, and a responsible leader in the face of adversity, which is part of why she was also a great mother. After all, by the time 2017 had rolled around, she had welcomed 6 adorable children into the world: Mason Harp, Logan Harp, John Harp Jr., Luke Youngblood, Madyson Harp, and Linda Youngblood. She was a single mother trying to make the best of her situation in 2017, so she relocated to Alaska to live with her brother, Michael, for a while, for some support as she got back on her own two feet.

Alicia Youngblood Showed Immense Courage in Her Actions Against Brian Steven Smith

As an easygoing, vibrant young woman, Alicia reportedly had no trouble settling in Alaska. She quickly found a stable job and eventually a boyfriend, Brian Steven Smith. According to her loved ones on the show, their romance was quite a whirlwind and involved quite a bit of alcohol consumption, but they didn’t really see any issues because she seemed happy. Even her daughter Linda stated that, while she wasn’t particularly fond of Brian or his relationship with her mother for her own reasons, she believed they were all in it, as evidenced by their behavior, even in front of her.

However, everything turned upside down in the summer of 2018 as Brian allegedly told Alicia that he was a serial killer before showing her a video of a woman lying on the ground in the woods. She immediately contacted her loved ones and then the police in August to relay everything, asserting that she believed him because of how serious he was and how real the video seemed. As per officials in the original, they couldn’t do anything owing to a lack of evidence since she claimed he deleted the video after showing it to her, but they advised her to cease all contact with him.

Alicia refused to back down, though, according to the show — she was angry as she had been in love with Brian and terrified of the situation, but she claimed she wanted to do the right thing. Thus, per her siblings and officials, she continued their relationship and often brought up what he had allegedly told her in discreet ways in hopes of obtaining concrete evidence. As per their accounts in the series, she even gave in to his alleged depraved sexual fantasies for this, but after her lead of where he claimed he had left an alleged victim led nowhere, she decided to skip town in fear.

Alicia Youngblood Died by Suicide in 2021

Alicia had no idea at the time she was with Brian that he was actually a married man, so once she came to know the truth after his 2019 arrest in relation to the murders of two native women, she contacted his wife. They reportedly discussed the affair, what had transpired, what she had told the police over time, and her admission of being afraid to testify against him in court. She had reportedly also confessed the same to her loved ones, indicating that her romance with him and the events of 2018 had left her traumatized in ways she couldn’t even begin to describe. In the end, she only testified against him in preliminary hearings because she had passed away by the time he stood trial in early 2024. She died by suicide at the age of 41 on July 4, 2021, in Yukon, Oklahoma, with her family alleging in the aforementioned original that her past with Brian had a role to play in it.

Read More: Cassandra Boskofsky Murder Details and Investigation Timeline