Cassandra Boskofsky Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

While females in The Land of the Midnight Sun have often been characterized as strong and resilient, the truth is they have had to adapt after decades of enduring unspeakable hardships. This much is made evident in ID’s ‘Lost Women of Alaska,’ as it delves into the long-term epidemic of violence against women in the state by chronicling the murder of Cassandra Boskofsky. The passionate mother had disappeared without a trace left behind in 2019, but even though over 6 years have passed and investigations have progressed a lot, her case sadly remains open.

Cassandra Boskofsky Was Declared Dead by the Courts 5 Years After She Went Missing

A native of Ouzinkie, Alaska, Cassandra Lee Boskofsky allegedly had a difficult childhood as she grew up in a household helmed by alcoholic parents, as per her aunt Terrie Boskofsky. In fact, the latter eventually took her in as one of her own, after her mother suddenly died in a car crash and her father “ended up having a massive stroke,” which turned everything upside down. Nevertheless, she still managed to evolve into a bright, kind, and outspoken individual whose priority was maintaining familial connections because she knew how hard life can be without them.

Therefore, even following Cassandra’s decision to relocate to Anchorage at the tender age of 18, she always kept in touch with loved ones through calls, texts, or social media posts. She gradually welcomed 3 kids, got a steady boyfriend, as well as built a good life, according to her aunt, but her world was shattered in the 2010s when her love was allegedly murdered. Terrie claims that’s when her niece turned to alcohol, which turned into such dependency over time that she herself decided that it would be best if she gave up custody of her children. She chose the route of open adoption so as to still be able to have a relationship with her young ones, per her aunt in the documentary series, and it worked out perfectly for them all.

In the years to follow, Cassandra earned her high school diploma (2012), served as a sex worker to make ends meet, got married, and advocated for other women to bond with their kids. Therefore, when she abruptly went quiet from September 1, 2019, onwards – not posting on social media and not responding to texts/calls from family, friends, or kids – it raised alarms. The 38-year-old’s loved ones filed a missing person’s report, but it wasn’t until the mid-2020s that they learned of some significant potential evidence in relation to the matter. Thus, they filed to have her declared dead – she or her remains have never been found – which a court granted in September 2025, with the assertion that her manner of death is a homicide.

Cassandra Boskofsky’s Murder Case Remains Open and Active to This Day

When young mother of 3 Cassandra was reported missing in early September 2019, an extensive search for her was conducted by loved ones, officials, and volunteers alike, but to no avail. According to court records, a suspect by the name of Brian Steven Smith was arrested on the charge of an unrelated murder less than a month later, on October 8, 2019, and it changed things. He was apprehended on the basis of images as well as videos derived from his own phone, showing him torturing a native woman named Kathleen Jo Henry to death on September 4, 2019. This was backed by cell phone data and his own intriguing statements during interrogation, including his admission of murdering a second native woman, Veronica Abouchuk.

What followed was further investigations into Brian’s life, including a search of his home, phone, truck, and other belongings, which resulted in the recovery of at least 3 more disturbing images. In these images, a woman who appeared native or of asian descent could be seen lying either badly beaten or unconscious on the ground somewhere outdoors in a wooded area. As per reports, not only did officials fail to identify her at the time, but she also wasn’t brought up during Brian’s early 2024 trial that culminated in him being convicted of 14 charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, sexual assault, and tampering with evidence.

According to the aforementioned show, a breakthrough came when an advocate looking through court records months later found the three images in the files and began raising questions. That’s reportedly when Anchorage prosecutors released a composite sketch of Brian’s possible third victim, who a cousin almost immediately claimed was Cassandra Boskofsky, another native woman. Since then, her family has been working hard to attain what they believe to be justice, which they started by having her declared dead in the hopes that criminal charges could be brought against Brian. However, owing to a lack of additional evidence, a confession, or her remains, he has not been formally accused of her murder; thus, he remains innocent in this particular matter until proven otherwise.

It’s imperative to note that Cassandra’s case remains active to this day, with both the Anchorage Police Department and the Anchorage State Troopers investigating the matter in collaboration. Moreover, the Anchorage Police Department is also working alongside the FBI to continue looking into Brian’s past, his potential crimes, and his possible connection to Cassandra’s disappearance and death.

