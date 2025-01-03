Alina and Ilias: Is the Love is Blind Germany Pair Still Together?

From the moment 28-year-old Alina Rothbauer first came across our screens in Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Germany,’ it was evident she was looking for something calming and serious. After all, following a few failed relationships in the past and the negative effects of her exposure in the public light – you might have recognized her from ‘Lost Souls on Christmas (2016) – she was ready to start anew. Little did she know this would lead her right to 27-year-old Ilias Pappas, whose honesty, as well as vulnerability towards her at every step of the way, led them to fall in love.

Alina and Ilias Developed Trust Over All Else

While both Alina and Ilias stepped foot into this experiment a bit hopeful yet cynical, they felt a spark almost immediately when they came across one another in the pods. That’s because not only did they like the sound of each other’s voices, but they also shared similar beliefs and values that could help them lay a strong foundation for their relationship. The truth is that once Ilias found out his date on the other side of the wall was spiritual, he did pull back a little before conceding he never was spiritual until he realized there are some possible things that he believes in overall.

However, things for Ilias changed a little when he subsequently met Hanni Hase because he was equally as attracted to her, if not more, despite their conversations not going that deep. They were more flirtatious than anything else, which is why the latter eventually ended up choosing Daniel Rocco for herself – Ilias was her second pick, and he remained that. On the flip side, Alina and Ilias continued growing their connection to such an extent that the latter knew he had to be honest with her about his past, especially since she was big on spirituality, fidelity, and monomgamy.

Ilias actually conceded that he had cheated in a relationship in the past when he was 19, an action he has no excuse for but one he believes he will never repeat again. Listening to his honesty without any prompt, Alina realized she had grown to trust him in a way she had never trusted a man before, resulting in them getting engaged. Their first face-to-face meeting went exactly as we expected it to, with them being the epitome of adorableness, but things changed almost as soon as they left for their getaway. Not only did Ilias make many sexual comments and advancements, but he then also began flirting with HAnni upon finding her physically attractive.

Alina and Ilias Don’t Seem to be together in Any Form

While Ilias had made it clear to Alina that he was all in only on her, things changed for him the second he saw Hanni and clocked how beautiful she was. He did find his fiancee physically attractive, but he couldn’t deny the pull he had towards Hanni, so he spent the majority of the first mixer sitting and flirting with her. What’s worse is that he then went as far as to make it clear that while she might have platonic feelings towards him, his weren’t platonic at all. Witnessing this, of course, broke Alina’s heart in a way she could not have imagined, and the duo ultimately parted ways.

Alina Rothbauer Appears to be in Utter Peace

As an actor-filmmaker turned coach and mentor for online businesses, Alina has been thriving in her professional endeavors over the past few years. The Eglharting resident has truly managed to accomplish a lot for herself and her loved ones, but what’s even more important is that she currently appears to be at peace with where she stands. She has friends and family who care about her more than she can ever imagine. She is in a position to take advantage of the opportunities presented to her and travel, and she is a proud dog mom. As if that’s not enough, she recently even moved into a new home, indicating a new, bigger beginning for her and one that she is incredibly proud of.

Ilias Pappas is a Real Estate Agent and an Entrepreneur

While not much is known about Ilias’ background or experiences, we do know that he is an extremely successful real estate agent in Ascheberg and is currently hoping to expand his wings. In fact, from what we can tell, he is actually even close to launcging a platform by the name of ImmoTippgeber live, through which he plans on taking the experience of brokerage to another level. It’s essentially an estate sale platform where one can select a broker, give a house hind, and get bonuses.

