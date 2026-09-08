Alix Earle: Is She Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World’ shows the different sides of famous influencer Alix Earle’s life. Season 1 began when Alix moved out of the house she shared with her long-term boyfriend, Braxton Berrios. While she spoke about how tough a time she was having, she also tried to put herself out there in the dating world. When a video of her dancing with a man was leaked, it showed what being in the public eye felt like for Alix and how she managed dating amid the scrutiny she faced.

Alix Earle Ended an Almost Three-Year-Long Relationship in Late 2025

The first time that Alix Earle spoke of having a boyfriend was in September 2022, when she posted a TikTok about getting into a fight with her “boyfriend.” It was speculated that she was dating MLB player Tom Wade, and it is believed that their relationship ended in December 2022. Their alleged fling lasted for about three months, but Alix never officially confirmed whether they were ever seeing each other. In 2023, Alix started dating NFL player Braxton Berrios. They made their relationship official in November 2023, when Alix spoke about it on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. In April 2025, they even moved in together, but later that year, Braxton signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

Alix and Braxton spoke about maintaining a long-distance relationship, but it was not the easiest. Alix said that there were communication issues between them, and they even faced difficulties with their intimacy. They broke up by December 2025, and Alix eventually moved out of Braxton’s home in Miami, Florida. During the season, it was shown that she made a phone call to Braxton and asked him if he wanted to get back together. His answer was not revealed, but it seems like the couple did not get back together. Braxton has removed all of their pictures from their social media handles, while Alix has kept them in public. They still continue to be in each other’s lives cordially, but it is not likely that they will start a romantic relationship again.

Alix Earle Has Admitted That She is Having Fun While Dating

Alix Earle was spotted with Tom Brady, a retired NFL player, at a New Year’s Eve yacht party in St. Barts. During the season, it was shown that the two were also photographed dancing together at a Super Bowl weekend party in San Francisco, California. In the season, Alix admitted that they hung out for a little bit, but she said that they were just “having fun.” Things seemed to have cooled down between them by March 2026, when Brady was linked to Yael Cohen in the following months.

In June 2026, Alix was seen with Benson Boone while they were having dinner. He had recently split with his girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon. Alix also said in an interview that she wanted to date a rockstar and be a rockstar groupie. However, she has not confirmed or denied whether they are dating. Largely, it seems like Alix has had some dates, but as she said in the season, it is without any expectation and she is just casually dating. She does not have an officially confirmed boyfriend, nor has she been consistently seeing anyone for a long time.

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