Ashtin Earle: Is She Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

In Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World’ season 1, Ashtin Earle said that she was not interested in men. While her sister, Alix Earle, pushed her to meet new people and put herself out there once again, Ashtin was not too keen. It was only when she was set up for a blind date that she agreed to go. Ashtin mostly kept the details of her dating life private and said that she had never felt comfortable discussing it in public. She added that, due to some bad romantic experiences in the past, she did not want to be in the line of public scrutiny if she ever dated again.

Ashtin Earle Has Only Admitted to One Romantic Relationship in Public

Ashtin Earle had always been someone who preferred not to speak about her romantic life in public. In 2024, when a friend posted a picture of her with DJ John Summit, it was publicly confirmed that the two of them were seeing each other at that point. However, according to reports, their romance came to an end by the end of that year. When Alix questioned her sister about it on the ‘Hot Mess’ podcast, Ashtin confirmed that things had ended between them on good terms. She did not provide any specifics and simply said that they were both still friends with each other and that there were no bad feelings.

On the season, Ashtin said that before Summit, she had been in one long-term relationship that she had hoped would end in marriage. She once again did not provide any more specifics and shared only that some relationships had ended badly for her. She said that she had sworn off men and was not interested in dating or seeing someone new. When her sister urged her to try things again, Ashtin agreed to go on a blind double date with her friend Sally Carter. Ashtin was set up with a guy named Harvey. While she had fun, she told her family that she did not want to go out again, and that was it for her.

Ashtin Earle is Rumored to be Dating Travis Barker’s Son

In 2025, Ashtin Earle publicly stated, “I’m done dating, done texting boys, done being nice and pretending to entertain them… everyone’s a freak and a weirdo and a creep.” She remained single for a while after that, but rumors began circulating about her in 2026. Ashtin has been linked to Landon Barker, Travis Barker’s son, since the spring of 2026. In August 2026, Ashtin made an appearance at the premiere of Travis Barker’s documentary ‘Louder Than Fear’ and was seen sitting with his family, including Landon. He, in turn, also attended the premiere of ‘Earle Meets World,’ though they did not pose together on the red carpet. Neither of them has confirmed whether they are dating, but their public sightings, along with some social interactions, have been fueling the suspicions.

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