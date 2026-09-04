Ashtin Earle: Where is Alix Earle’s Sister Now?

Reality television often opens the door to the lives of people whose stories extend beyond the spotlight, capturing their relationships, ambitions, and personal journeys. Likewise, Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World’ chronicles the journey of the social media star, Alix Earle, her sister, Ashtin Earle, and their close circle. Among all the appearances, Ashtin quickly became a standout personality as an aspiring model, fashion enthusiast, and content creator. Yet, behind the carefully curated outfits lies a person who never shies away from expressing her personal opinions unapologetically. Known for her mysterious personality, Ashtin is often referred to as a “black cat” by her sister, Alix

Ashtin Earle Has Established Herself as a Fashion and Lifestyle Content Creator

Ashtin Earle has always been driven to establish herself as a well-known personality in the fashion industry. She completed her academic journey by earning a degree in Psychology from Tulane University in May 2025. During her time there, she was also a diligent member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. However, her professional journey began long before when she started chronicling her everyday life and bold fashion choices on popular social media platforms. As of writing, Ashtin has built a thriving social media presence as a content creator, amassing over 1.3 million followers on TikTok. She has also garnered a significant fan base on Instagram, building a community of 647K followers.

Ashtin’s TikTok and Instagram pages serve as a window into her private life. She also uses the platforms to share updates on her professional endeavors and fashion choices. She further expanded her digital presence by launching a namesake YouTube channel, where she has steadily cultivated more than 23K subscribers. There, Ashtin often shares vlogs that showcase her adventures, hobbies, and everyday life, helping her connect more closely with her followers. Apart from that, she maintains an Amazon Storefront and accounts on Revolve and ShopMy, where she shares some of her favorite fashion and lifestyle picks. Ashtin is also active on Depop and donates the proceeds from her sales to the United Nations World Food Programme.

Ashtin is Making Waves With Brand Collaborations and Magazine Features

Across the years, Ashtin’s aspiration to become a model has often taken her to several events and fashion shows. In January 2026, she offered her followers a glimpse into her glam fitting for Paris Fashion Week, which was also featured in an exclusive Bustle article. The following month, Ashtin attended a YSL Beauty event, further expanding her connections. She eventually attended Mugler’s event at Paris Fashion Week in March 2026. Shortly after, she entered into a paid partnership with Maison Margiela Fragrances.

Another of Ashtin’s notable appearances came in April, when she attended a program organized by Fashion Group NYC. Around the same time, she announced the release of the collaborative collection with Dolls Kill. By May 2026, her growing profile earned her an interview with Rollacoaster Magazine. In that interview, Ashtin opened up about internet fame, overexposure, and why authenticity often resonates with the social media algorithm. She reached a significant milestone in her career in August 2026, when she was featured on the cover of the Netherlands edition of Cosmopolitan.

In her Cosmopolitan feature, Ashtin discussed her professional dreams and her thoughts on dating and love. Shortly after, she stepped in front of the cameras for a photoshoot with MAC Cosmetics. Apart from that, her role as a digital creator has helped her secure several paid partnerships and collaborations with renowned brands, including Coach, Fiji Water, Fendi, and Vuori. Most recently, in September 2026, Ashtin attended the ‘Earle Meets World’ premiere, further cementing her growing position as a new reality star.

Ashtin’s Personal Life is Driven by Her Love For Traveling and Music

Beyond the world of fashion and social media, Ashtin Earle’s life is marked by a genuine love for travel and new experiences. Hailing from Monmouth County, New Jersey, she eventually relocated to New York City. Friendships are an integral part of her life, and she often enjoys spending her weekends attending parties with her friends. From time to time, she loves going to different restaurants whenever her schedule allows. Besides that, Ashtin’s wanderlust spirit has taken her to several memorable locations over the years. In August 2024, she soaked in the sun on the beautiful beaches of Mykonos, Greece, and later took a memorable trip to Saint-Tropez, France, in June 2025.

In October 2025, Ashtin witnessed the historical monuments in Rome, Italy. It was followed by her exploration of the romantic streets of Paris, France, in January 2026. Just four months later, she returned to France, where she attended a red-carpet event. By July, she jetted off to the United Kingdom before being surrounded by the mesmerizing beauty of Amsterdam, Netherlands, the following month. Moreover, Ashtin takes every opportunity to visit the corners of her country, including trips to Los Angeles, California; Aspen, Colorado; and Chicago, Illinois. Music is another important part of her lifestyle. It is further highlighted by her attendance at the Ultra Music Festival in April 2025 and the Coachella Music Festival in April 2026.

As a sports enthusiast, Ashtin has attended the Wimbledon Championships to watch tennis matches. Furthermore, she frequently makes her way to the sidelines in the stadiums, cheering for her favorite football and baseball teams. Occasionally, she enjoys attending Formula 1 races, with her most recent visit being to the Miami Grand Prix in May 2026. Amid all these, family remains the true anchor in Ashtin’s life. She shares a particularly close bond with her sisters, Alix, Izabel, and Penelope, and her brother, Thomas Jr. She also maintains an incredible relationship with her mother, Alisa. Ashtin’s beloved pup is also a constant source of joy in her life. She also values fitness and wellness, pushing her to maintain a balanced diet and a strict fitness routine.

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