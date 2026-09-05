TJ Earle: Where is Alix Earle’s Dad Now?

Season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World’ shines the spotlight on the well-known social media personality, Alix Earle, and her beloved family, including her father, Thomas Earle, also known as TJ. As the season progressed, it became increasingly evident that his role in his children’s lives extended far beyond that of a father. Besides being a seasoned businessman, he is also closely involved in managing the lives of Alix and her sister, Ashtin Earle, on social media. Over the years, he has also been described as the family’s manager, as he often brings everyone together despite their busy professional schedules. The show also highlighted his unfiltered sense of humor, which is sometimes misunderstood by those not close to him.

TJ Earle is Thriving as a Family Business Executive and His Daughters’ Trusted Manager

Thomas Earle, AKA TJ, has long embodied a strong entrepreneurial spirit, following in his family’s footsteps while working to expand their business. After graduating from high school, he completed a Bachelor’s degree from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. Following that, he stepped into the professional world, taking on the role of President at his family’s business, The Earle Companies, in 1995. TJ’s professional involvement in this industry has extended beyond his family business. From 2002 to 2010, he served on the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the National Asphalt Pavement Association. TJ had also served as the three-term President and Treasurer of the New Jersey Asphalt Pavement Association.

Moreover, TJ is currently associated with Earle American Construction, a venture focused on commercial pavement contracts. Across his roles in the family business, his responsibilities include overseeing the executive management of the company’s asphalt and aggregate operations, leading a team of division managers, and monitoring various business units. TJ’s family business has been in operation for more than five decades, with its work centered primarily on civil contracting, asphalt, and construction materials. His businesses maintain official websites, through which they showcase their core values, projects, and services.

Despite the demands of running a well-established company, TJ has found another role that is equally important to him: supporting his daughters in their content-creation careers. Since Alix began creating content on the social media platform TikTok in her freshman year of college, he has been involved in her professional decisions as her Manager. Additionally, for the past 3 years, he has also taken on a similarly managerial role for his daughter, Ashtin Earle. From ensuring his daughters sign appropriate business agreements to helping them navigate and strengthen their digital presence, TJ has become one of their most trusted confidants beyond his role as a father. Unlike his daughters, he has decided to avoid maintaining an active social media presence.

TJ’s Life Took an Unexpected Turn After the Birth of His First Two Children

TJ’s personal life has been marked by difficult transitions, public scrutiny, and the growth of a blended family. His first relationship with Alisa Maniaci began shortly after he met her at the university. As their connection blossomed, they finally exchanged their vows at a beautiful venue. On December 16, 2000, they welcomed their first daughter, Alix, into the world. Their family further expanded when Ashtin was born on April 7, 2003. However, according to reports, TJ and Alisa’s marriage faced a significant challenge when he began a relationship with Ashley Dupré while he was still married.

Unfortunately, the deep strain led to TJ and Alisa’s separation, and their divorce was finalized in 2013. In that same year, he tied the knot with Ashley in the presence of their family and friends. Over the next few years, they went on to welcome their children, Thomas Jr., Izabel, and Penelope. Despite the complexities of the family’s history, they gradually formed a blended family and began mending their differences. As of writing, TJ and Ashley have settled into a residence in New Jersey with their three children. There, they also share their home with several beloved pets, including chickens, a snake, and two dogs.

TJ Now Dedicates His Time to Keep His Blended Family Connected

Away from his professional responsibilities, TJ appears to place considerable importance on spending meaningful time with his family. Whether it is sitting down for meals with them, taking trips together, or simply celebrating holidays with them, he has made maintaining those family connections a priority. As time passed, TJ, Ashley, and Alisa have also resolved their differences and now maintain an amicable bond. On the show, he acknowledged that he should not have entered into a relationship while he was still married, as it was unfair to his former wife. He also added that he is glad everything eventually worked out for the best, and he now embraces the new “normal.”

Furthermore, TJ maintains a good relationship with Alisa’s boyfriend, Todd, helping keep the extended family connected. Together, the family often enjoys soaking up the sun on their yacht trips and going to the bowling alley and snowboarding adventures. TJ’s protective nature toward his daughters was further highlighted when he encouraged Alix on the show to “fire” her friend, keeping his daughter’s best interests at heart. He usually prefers to keep further information about his life out of the limelight. However, it never stops TJ from making occasional appearances on his wife’s and children’s social media, offering glimpses into his daily life as a father.

Read More: Julia Cili: Where is the MasterChef Contestant Now?